Mounjaro KwikPen by Lilly debuts in India at ₹14,000 for diabetes, obesity

Eli Lilly has launched its Mounjaro KwikPen in India at ₹14,000 for the 2.5 mg dose; the once-weekly injector targets diabetes and obesity, competing with Wegovy

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

US pharma company Eli Lilly has introduced its easy-to-use injector pen, Mounjaro KwikPen, in India for ₹14,000 (around $160) for the starting 2.5 mg dose, news agency Reuters reported. This move is expected to intensify competition with Novo Nordisk in the fast-growing weight-loss drug market. 
In June, Lilly received clearance from India’s drug regulator for the once-weekly Mounjaro KwikPen, just two days after Novo Nordisk rolled out its Wegovy pen in multiple strengths. Both devices are designed for convenient, self-administered injections.
 

Pricing details

The Mounjaro KwikPen comes in six strengths — 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, and 15 mg. Prices are set for a one-month supply:
 
 
• 2.5 mg – ₹14,000
• 5 mg – ₹17,500

• 7.5 mg and 10 mg – ₹22,000
• 12.5 mg and 15 mg – ₹27,500
 
In comparison, Wegovy’s lowest doses — 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, and 1 mg — cost ₹17,345 per month, while the highest doses — 1.7 mg and 2.4 mg — are priced at ₹24,280 and ₹26,015, respectively.   
 

Strong demand since launch

Lilly first introduced Mounjaro in India in late March in 2.5 mg and 5 mg vials for diabetes and obesity. Both Mounjaro and Wegovy have seen strong sales growth, with July figures doubling compared to the previous month.
 

How Mounjaro KwikPen works

The Mounjaro KwikPen is a multi-dose, prefilled pen designed for single-patient use, allowing for once-a-week injections. It is aimed at people with type 2 diabetes and obesity, offering a convenient way to take their medication. 
Mounjaro is unique because it activates two hormones, GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1), that help regulate blood sugar and appetite.   
 

Benefits of Mounjaro

According to Eli Lilly, Mounjaro helps to:
• Improve insulin production
• Lower blood sugar levels
• Control appetite
• Reduce body weight
 
The drug acts on brain centres that regulate hunger and slows stomach emptying, making people feel full for longer. Clinical studies also show that it helps improve fat metabolism and reduce body fat, aiding in weight loss.

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

