Doctors in Uttar Pradesh told to prescribe only generic medicines

The government doctors in Uttar Pradesh have been told to prescribe only generic drugs to patients as per the new guidelines issued by the medical health department.

Issued by the department's principal secretary Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma on Saturday, the circular lists a set of instructions that all chief medical superintendents and government hospital directors must adhere to.

"The working status of each equipment in hospitals must be updated on the CARE app every Monday. If equipment is non-functional for long, the hospital shall contact the additional director of the electrical wing. The live monitoring of 108 hospitals in the state from the integrated command control centre will begin soon as CCTV circuits are in place," the circular says.

"Most medicines are available in stores. Doctors will prescribe only generic medicines, even if they are not in stock at hospitals," Sharma said.

Explaining its significance, an expert said generic drugs save patients' money. "Generic drugs cost less in spite of the same good manufacturing practices followed to make them," said Dr Abhishek Shukla, the secretary-general of the Association of International Doctors.

Also, doctors will be subjected to a monthly scrutiny on the basis of their specialty, patients counselled in the outpatient wing, major and minor surgeries performed and the likes, and the data will be uploaded on the Health Management Information System portal.

Also Read Indian pharma sector set for 'volume to value leadership' journey in 2023 Sun Pharma recalls over 24K pre-filled syringes of generic medication in US Sun Pharma recalls over 34k bottles of generic drug in US due to mfg issues Lupin recalls over 16,000 bottles of generic tuberculosis drug in US Drug firm Glenmark gets USFDA nod for generic diabetes drug to market in US Centre bans 14 more fixed dose combination drugs on expert recommendation G20 Health Working Group meeting to be held in Hyderabad from June 4 to 6 UP govt withdraws injections from hospitals, orders probe after reaction Govt bans 14 fixed-dose combination drugs, cites 'risk' to people Study finds young adulthood window best to treat schizophrenia, autism

--IANS

amita/dpb