close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

G20 Health Working Group meeting to be held in Hyderabad from June 4 to 6

The third meeting of the G20 Health Working Group (HWG) will be held in the city from June 4 to 6

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
G20

G20

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 9:36 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

: The third meeting of the G20 Health Working Group (HWG) will be held in the city from June 4 to 6.

The third HWG meeting will have a main event and also a side event, with a focus on collaboration on R&D in Medical Counter Measures (MCMs). Co-branded events with the Global Vaccine Research Collaborative and a Joint Finance Health Task Force meeting are also on the cards, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's Additional Secretary Lav Agarwal told reporters here on Saturday.

Apart from India, delegates from 19 G20 member states, 10 invited countries, and 22 international organisations will be participating in the third HWG meeting.

The HWG has proposed deliverables, including mapping of ongoing initiatives in health emergencies, prevention, preparedness and response, and the launch of a climate change and health hub to work on the interface of climate change and its impact on health, he said.

The creation of regional vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics (VTD), research and development manufacturing networks and creation of a Global Medical Countermeasures Coordination platform will also be discussed.

Launch of a Global Initiative on Digital Health'- an institutional framework to converge existing digital health initiatives is also among the proposed deliverables.

Also Read

Need to build resilient health system across world: India at G20 Health

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

Crisis in multilateralism affecting developing nations most: PM at G20 meet

G20 HWG meet in Hyderabad from Jun 4-6 to focus on medical counter measures

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting: Guests welcomed with dance performance

UP govt withdraws injections from hospitals, orders probe after reaction

Govt bans 14 fixed-dose combination drugs, cites 'risk' to people

Study finds young adulthood window best to treat schizophrenia, autism

Wadhwani AI Showcases solutions for Healthcare at 3rd G20 HWG meet

Multi-cancer blood test shows promise of quicker diagnosis in UK: NHS

During the HWG meetings held in Thiruvananthapuram and Goa in January and April this year respectively, the health priorities were introduced and discussed in detail.

"Due to the advocacy created by India's G20 Presidency in the Health Working Group, we have so far been able to garner in-principle agreement to the three proposed priorities", he had said.

"We would like to use G20 as a forum to ensure that we are able to build consensus on these deliverables and we converge in terms of ensuring that the world is better prepared to manage any future health emergency, not only in terms of decision-making through an agile global health architecture, but also to ensure that medicines, diagnostics and vaccines are available not only to a few countries in the world but globally.

"We would like to ensure that through use of technology, all these initiatives can be integrated and technology tools are made available globally across the world."

The delegates will be taken to 'Genome Valley' (in Hyderabad) -- home to the who is who' of global life sciences companies -- to showcase India's prowess in life sciences R&D and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Noting that Genome Valley alone accounts for 33 per cent of the global vaccine production, including vaccines for diseases such as Covid-19, polio and rotavirus, he said the delegates will get an opportunity to visit and interact with top companies, research organisations, and academic institutions of the world.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : G20 health Hyderabad

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 9:36 AM IST

Latest News

View More

G20 Health Working Group meeting to be held in Hyderabad from June 4 to 6

G20
3 min read

UP govt withdraws injections from hospitals, orders probe after reaction

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Govt bans 14 fixed-dose combination drugs, cites 'risk' to people

pharmacy, drugs, medicine, pharma companies, pharmaceuticals, vaccine, coronavirus, covid, testing
2 min read

Most Popular

Guilty will not be spared: PM after inspecting Odisha train accident site

narendra modi
3 min read

From a scrappy underdog to overnight AI success: Inside Nvidia's 30-yr ride

Photo: Reuters
3 min read

Indian American Ajay Banga becomes 1st person of colour to head World Bank

Banga, Ajay Banga
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon