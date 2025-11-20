Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / 6 expert-backed ways parents can build better routines for kids with ADHD

6 expert-backed ways parents can build better routines for kids with ADHD

Clear structure, calm communication, and simple, predictable habits can make daily life far smoother for families, helping children with ADHD feel secure and regulated.

ADHD routines children

Visual cues, gentle guidance, and steady communication can make routines smoother for kids with ADHD.(Photo: Adobestock)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Building routines for children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) can feel like trying to keep rhythm in a room full of competing sounds. But experts say that with the right strategies and a softer, more flexible approach, parents can create days that feel calmer, predictable, and far less chaotic.
 
“Parents expect routines to work like switches, turned on today, perfect by tomorrow,” says Dr Sonam Kothari, Paediatric Neurologist and Co-founder of Butterfly Learnings. “Children with ADHD don’t operate on rigidity; they need repetition, predictability, and emotional safety,” she informs.
 

1. Keep routines simple, steady, and realistic

 
Experts agree that one of the biggest mistakes parents make is overloading routines with too many steps or expecting instant success. Dr Samant Darshi, Interventional Psychiatrist at Yatharth Hospitals and Medical Director at Psymate Healthcare, notes that parents often complicate routines, demand immediate success, or change too quickly”.
 
 
Children with ADHD respond best to routines that are short, visual, and predictable. Too many instructions, especially verbal ones, tend to overwhelm rather than organise.
 

2. Use daily habits that support focus

 
Small, consistent habits deliver the biggest behavioural improvements. Visual schedules help children “see” what comes next, reducing anxiety and mental load. Predictable sleep and screen boundaries prevent overstimulation, while movement breaks support self-regulation.

Also Read

multiple sclerosis cold weather

Does cold weather trigger an MS flare-up? Experts explain the real risk

World Pancreatic Cancer Day

Why pancreatic cancer goes unnoticed, and what doctors want you to know

men mental health

Why so many men avoid therapy even when struggling, according to doctors

early prostate symptoms

The early prostate symptoms men ignore, and why they matter for health

World Toilet Day - Sanitation India

India's sanitation leap: How a decade of change has reshaped public health

 
Regular meal times, structured play, outdoor time, and chunked homework intervals also strengthen focus. These habits help children anticipate the flow of their day, which boosts both confidence and cooperation.
 

3. Balance consistency with compassionate flexibility

 
On tough days, parents often wonder whether to hold firm or allow leeway. According to Dr Kothari, the key is to think of routines as a rhythm, not a rulebook. The structure stays the same, but the pace can slow down.
 
Experts recommend keeping the sequence of tasks consistent while adjusting expectations. On high-symptom days, pare tasks down, simplify steps, or offer choices. As Dr Darshi explains, a “skeleton routine” maintains predictability even when intensity varies.
 

4. Use tools that reduce stress

 
Visual schedules, checklists, and timers are especially helpful for transitions. First this-Then that boards, short time blocks, and reward systems based on observable behaviours can improve follow-through.
“When children feel understood rather than judged, they follow routines far more easily,” says Dr Kothari.
 

5. Tackle morning and bedtime chaos with predictability

 
Transitions are the hardest moments for children with ADHD. The solution: prepare in advance and minimise decision-making. Laying out clothes the night before, using simple morning checklists, and keeping early hours calm can cut friction.
 
Bedtime works better with dim lights, reduced screens, warm baths, and a soothing wind-down pattern. A calm parent helps create a calm child, rushing and scolding only escalates stress.
 

6. Check for signs the routine is working

 
A good routine feels lighter, not heavier. Fewer meltdowns, smoother transitions, and more independence are positive signs. If a routine repeatedly triggers resistance or requires constant reminders, it may need redesigning.
 
“The goal isn’t perfection, it’s creating a day the child can succeed in,” says Dr Kothari.
 
With the right blend of structure, empathy, and clarity, routines become less about control and more about connection, helping children with ADHD thrive in ways that feel achievable every day.   

Also Read

   
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

More From This Section

biotech, research, drug making, science, experiment

India shows lower MRSA, VRE rates than US, Europe despite high colonisation

International Men's Day

Do protein shakes affect male fertility? What experts want you to know

knee pain, joint pain

PM2.5 poses new woes for Arthritis patients, NCR docs report spike in pain

World COPD Day

Short of breath this winter? Experts say it may signal worsening COPD

addiction research, alcohol cravings, drug cravings

Can weight-loss drugs like Ozempic help reduce alcohol and drug cravings?

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports ADHD Mental health Parenting

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleGPS SpoofingBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon