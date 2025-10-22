Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 10:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Feeling exhausted after Diwali celebrations? Here's how to bounce back

Feeling exhausted after Diwali celebrations? Here's how to bounce back

After days of lights, late nights, and endless socialising, exhaustion often lingers once the festivities end. Experts share how to rest smart, recharge, and regain your festive balance

Diwali exhaustion

Late nights, socialising, and rituals leave people feeling drained in the days after Diwali. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

 
  Diwali’s over, but you feel more tired than before it began. Between the parties, rituals, and shopping runs, your body is drained. That’s not just “normal tiredness,” say experts, but festival burnout, a state of post-celebration exhaustion.

Festival burnout: What is it, and why does it happen?

 
According to Dr Gorav Gupta, CEO and Senior Psychiatrist, Tulasi Healthcare, Gurugram, festival burnout refers to “the physical and mental depletion many individuals experience during the festive period.”
 
Festivals are meant to bring joy and connection, yet the constant socialising, shopping, travelling, and traditions can tip you from excitement to exhaustion. Unlike everyday stress, festival burnout carries added emotional pressure — the need to appear happy, host perfectly, and participate in everything, even when your energy is slipping.
 
 

Who is most affected during the festive season?

 
While anyone can experience burnout, some groups are more vulnerable, says Dr Gupta.
  • Women often shoulder the “invisible festive labour” — planning menus, cooking, decorating, managing gifts, and balancing professional duties.
  • Working professionals struggle to juggle office deadlines with social commitments.
  • The elderly feel physically drained after long hours of activity.
  • Introverts may find non-stop socialising emotionally overwhelming.
 

How does festival burnout affect your body?

 
Festival burnout doesn’t stop at mood swings or irritability — it can take a physical toll. Dr Gupta notes common symptoms such as:

Also Read

peanuts

New study finds major decline in peanut allergies among young children

air pollution, AQI, Delhi smog, post-Diwali pollution

Air pollution alert: What to do immediately when AQI turns unhealthy

breast cancer

Keto diet may worsen aggressive breast cancer, new study warns

skin care, skincare, SPF

Influencer's sunscreen test sparks debate over SPF claims, marketing ethics

Flooding in Malaysian village - climate change AP

WHO launches 5-year plan to protect Asia-Pacific from climate disasters

  • Headaches
  • Bloating
  • Body aches
  • Disturbed sleep
  • Acidity
  • Frequent colds
 
Overindulgence only worsens these issues. Excessive sweets, alcohol, and lack of sleep can disrupt hydration, gut balance, and mood stability.
 

How social pressure and FOMO deepen festive fatigue

 
The stress of hosting guests, finding the “perfect” gifts, and keeping up with endless traditions can leave anyone overwhelmed. Add to that the social comparison game — especially on social media, where everyone else’s celebration looks flawless.
 
“People often end up being judged on how they celebrate or spend,” says Dr Gupta. “This pressure distracts from the true spirit of the festival, which is connection and joy.”
 

How can you prevent festival burnout before it hits?

 
Here’s what experts recommend to help you prepare and recover effectively:
  • Plan smartly: Spread tasks across days instead of doing everything at once.
  • Delegate: Share chores and responsibilities with family members.
  • Prioritise: Choose only the traditions that genuinely matter to you.
  • Set boundaries: It’s fine to say no to invitations or limit shopping hours.
  • Rest consciously: Sleep is your most powerful tool for festival recovery.
 
“Recognise when you’re running on empty,” says Dr Gupta. “Be kinder to yourself and slow down when you need to. Celebrate in ways that feel meaningful, not performative.”
   
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

More From This Section

Diwali weight gain

How quickly can Diwali indulgence lead to visible weight and belly fat?

skin care, skincare

Diwali 2025: Festive season isn't kind to your skin. Here's how to fix it

Detox after festivities

Post-festival detox: Simple ways to reset and recharge your system

cancer

Study finds disparities in cancer research in India despite economic growth

Diwali stress

Festival stress syndrome: Why festive cheer can sometimes feel overwhelming

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Diwali Celebration Diwali

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Delhi Air PollutionStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksH-1B Visa FeeLokpal BMW TenderBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon