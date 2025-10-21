You slather it on before stepping out, patting yourself on the back for doing the right thing for your skin. But what if that ₹700 sunscreen promising “SPF 50+ protection” is barely giving you SPF 15 in reality? This is what independent lab tests have revealed about some of India’s most popular sunscreen brands.
A new investigation by content creator and health influencer Nitin Joshi, in collaboration with Think School x SuperHealth, has found that six out of ten top-selling sunscreens in India failed to deliver even half the SPF (sun protection factor) they claim.
What the tests found
Ten popular sunscreens were sent for independent verification to two government-certified laboratories: MS Clinical Research Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru, and Centre for Cruelty-Free Testing, MIET, Meerut. These labs conducted in-vitro SPF testing following ISO 24443 and COLIPA 2011 protocols, the same global standards used by leading cosmetic regulators.
Only four brands, Minimalist, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, and Lakme, matched or exceeded their SPF claims. The rest were significantly below standard, some alarmingly so.
India’s version of a global sunscreen scandal
Just a few months ago, Australia’s consumer watchdog CHOICE tested 20 sunscreens, triggering eight global recalls after major SPF discrepancies. One sunscreen marketed as “SPF 50+” was found to offer protection closer to SPF 4.
The revelations sparked international concern over quality checks in cosmetic manufacturing. Many contract manufacturers, which produce for multiple brands under “white label” arrangements, were found to be the common link.
India’s D2C skincare ecosystem works similarly. Many emerging brands rely on third-party formulators and shared production lines, meaning even minor formulation errors or testing inconsistencies can create large mismatches between claimed and actual SPF protection.
How to protect your skin
Dermatologists warn that using underperforming sunscreens daily can accelerate skin ageing and increase the risk of pigmentation, tanning, and UV damage.
Here’s how to protect yourself:
- Don’t trust SPF numbers blindly, also check PA ratings, which measure UVA protection.
- Reapply sunscreen every 2–3 hours, especially if you are outdoors.
- Choose brands that disclose testing methods or link certified lab results.
- Watch the ingredient list; filters like Tinosorb M, Uvinul A Plus, and Zinc Oxide are proven UV blockers.
“Your sunscreen should protect you, not just market to you,” says Dr Nirupama Parwanda, a Delhi-based dermatologist. “Always read the label and understand what you’re paying for.”
