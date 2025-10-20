Monday, October 20, 2025 | 02:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Study finds disparities in cancer research in India despite economic growth

Study finds disparities in cancer research in India despite economic growth

Cancer cases and deaths are projected to surge in the coming decades with low and middle-income countries expected to bear a disproportionate burden

cancer

Only China and South Korea meaningfully developed independent and high-complexity clinical research. Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India had a largely inconsistent growth in clinical research related to cancer since 2001, despite a strong economic growth, suggesting that development could be a contributing factor towards disparities among the low and middle-income countries in cancer research, according to a new study.

Cancer cases and deaths are projected to surge in the coming decades with low and middle-income countries expected to bear a disproportionate burden.

However, researchers, including those from the the Latin American Cooperative Oncology Group, said that clinical trials of cancer are disproportionally concentrated in high-income countries, even as previous evidence suggests an increase in trials among low and middle-income nations.

 

The study, published in the journal 'CANCER', looked at disparities in the numbers and complexity of clinical trials over time and according to economic changes. Datasets from World Bank and ClinicalTrials.gov were analysed.

Between 2001 and 2020, a total of 16,977 cancer clinical trials were found to have been registered in low and middle-income countries -- an increase from 1,053 during 2001-2005 to 7,661 during 2016-2020.

Also Read

Diwali stress

Festival stress syndrome: Why festive cheer can sometimes feel overwhelming

Diwali

Why loneliness hits harder during Diwali, and how to cope with it

Diwali sweets

Diwali sugar spike? Here's how to manage sugar without missing the sweets

Diwali

Traditional Diwali rituals that continue to nurture mind and body

firecracker safety, Diwali

Diwali 2025 first-aid guide: How to treat burns, eye, and smoke injuries

In India, 54 clinical trials were registered between 2001 and 2005. The figure was seen to increase to 126 during 2016-2020. A total of 506 clinical trials related to cancer had been registered in the country over the entire study period.

"(Clinical research) development has been unequal among LMICs. Strong EG could be a contributing factor but only to some extent," the authors wrote.

"Only China and South Korea meaningfully developed independent and high-complexity clinical research," they said.

However, south and southeast Asian countries, including India, Thailand and Vietnam -- also showing a strong economic development -- "had mainly inconsistent growth in clinical trials", the researchers said.

South American countries such as Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico were found to have registered an increased number of clinical trials on cancer, despite relative economic stagnation, they said.

The team added that in Africa, Egypt showed strong economic growth with a corresponding increase in clinical trials, but no such correlation was seen in South Africa.

The findings suggest that economic growth is a contributing factor towards increase in cancer-related clinical trials among low and middle-income countries.

The study can "offer valuable insights for LMICs (low and middle-income countries) aiming to enhance clinical research," said senior author Max S. Mano, of the Latin American Cooperative Oncology Group and Einstein Hospital Israelita, in Brazil.

"These data reinforce the need for initiatives to support cancer research in LMICs," the authors wrote.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

brain structure, brain health

New study reveals brain's predictive mechanism behind focus, hearing

firecrackers, Diwali

Diwali 2025 safety guide: How to prevent firecracker burns and injuries

overeating, appetite control

Scientists discover brain neurons that record your meals and hunger cues

alcohol, festive drinking

How to enjoy Diwali drinks without damaging your liver or your waistline

protein powder and supplement contamination

High levels of lead found in protein powders and shakes, new report warns

Topics : Health with BS cancer cancer treatment cancer drugs cancer risk

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksHappy Diwali WishesMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon