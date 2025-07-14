Wake-up call from Mysuru: What panic in hospitals says about young hearts

Recently, a sense of urgency gripped Mysuru as hospitals reported an unexpected surge in heart attack cases, particularly among young adults in their 30s. As many as 23 deaths occurred here due to heart attacks over the course of 40 days. Of these, six were between 19 and 25 years of age. Meanwhile, eight were between 25 and 45 years of age.
Long queues outside hospitals and health centres reflected the panic among people, with many rushing for cardiac checkups amid fears of sudden heart failure.
But while panic spreads, medical experts urge calm and say it’s time to focus on prevention.
Why are young adults collapsing without warning?
According to Dr Anand Agarwal, HOD of CTVS (Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery), Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Chikkaballapur, Karnataka, it’s not the elderly who are crowding the emergency rooms—it’s people in their 30s.
“These young adults are seemingly healthy and have no symptoms until they collapse. Unlike older people, younger patients lack adequate collateral blood supply to the heart, making these attacks far more fatal,” he explained.
This means that you may look and feel fine, but your heart could be struggling.
Dr Agarwal noted that while older people typically have time to react and seek help during a cardiac episode, younger individuals often experience sudden and massive cardiac arrests, sometimes without the classic warning signs.
What’s causing this spike? Is it just Mysuru’s problem?
“This is a pan-India pattern we’ve seen building for years,” said Dr Agarwal. “It’s now getting noticed because of the concentration of cases in one region.”
He listed the key culprits:
- Chronic stress and anxiety
- Hypertension, high cholesterol, and diabetes
- Sedentary lifestyle (especially sitting for long hours)
- Poor eating habits and erratic work schedules
- Long commutes
- Lack of sleep
- Skipped workouts
- Possibly post-Covid complications, although evidence is still emerging
Is your lifestyle silently harming your heart?
“Erratic work hours, eating junk food, minimal physical activity, smoking, and alcohol—all these add up quickly in your 30s,” said Dr Agarwal.
If your daily routine includes screen fatigue, skipped breakfasts, and midnight swiping through Instagram, you’re not doing your heart any favours, he warned.
What are the early signs of a heart attack you shouldn’t ignore?
According to Dr Agarwal, if you feel any of these, even once, don’t brush it off as gas or stress:
- Chest pain during activity or even at rest
- Shortness of breath
- Extreme fatigue for no reason
- Pain radiating to your left arm or neck
- Nausea, dizziness, or cold sweats
“These are classic early warning signs, and ignoring them often delays life-saving care,” Dr Agarwal emphasised.
What should you do now to protect your heart?
Here’s a quick checklist from Dr Agarwal that could save your life:
- Eat mindfully: Avoid bingeing, skipping meals, or constant snacking on ultra-processed food
- Sleep well: Poor sleep messes with blood pressure and hormones—don’t compromise
- Quit smoking and reduce alcohol: Yes, even “just a few drinks on weekends” adds up
- Move your body: Walking, yoga, stretching—even 20 minutes a day helps
- Manage stress: Meditation, deep breathing, or just logging off for a while can help your heart relax
- Listen to your body: If something feels off, get it checked
Dr Agarwal stressed that heart attacks don’t just happen to “old uncles.” They’re happening to young, driven professionals, just like you.
“You can take charge now and protect your heart before it’s too late. Pushing through stress is not a badge of honour. At least your heart doesn’t agree,” he concluded.
