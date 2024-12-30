Business Standard

Monday, December 30, 2024 | 07:46 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Budget: Experts push for higher health, edu fund, duty cuts on cancer care

Budget: Experts push for higher health, edu fund, duty cuts on cancer care

A key demand discussed in the meeting was the reduction of customs duty and other levies on the import of radiation machines used to treat cancer

cancer

Representative Picture

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Health and education experts on Monday urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address issues related to cancer care equipment, increase spending on health and education, and focus on teacher training under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 during a pre-budget meeting.
 
A key demand discussed in the meeting was the reduction of customs duty and other levies on the import of radiation machines used to treat cancer.
 
“Reducing the duty on radiation machines such as linear accelerators (LINAC) is crucial, as these are currently imported due to the unavailability of standard machines in the country. This step will help provide cancer care to many,” said Kailash Sharma, director, Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai.
 
 
This demand comes amid concerns raised by Indian medical device manufacturers regarding the import of pre-owned and second-hand high-end and high-value (HEHV) medical equipment.
 
“Another key subject discussed was the expansion of cancer care to far-off regional areas,” said Abhijat Sheth, president, National Board of Examinations (NBE). He clarified that there were no discussions regarding medical education.

Also Read

Autism

One in every 127 people globally had autism in 2021, study estimates

PremiumExports, Export

Commerce dept plans mega global meet to boost exports in six product areas

Narendra Modi, modi

Parliament scuffle: PM calls up injured BJP MPs to ask about their health

L K Advani

Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani admitted to ICU; condition stated to be stable

plastics

Microplastics found in blood, linked to heart disease & stroke risks: Study

 
The meeting, which was also attended by senior officials from the finance ministry, department of school education, and department of health research, emphasised increasing health expenditure and research on non-communicable diseases (NCDs), according to one attendee.
 
Experts from the education sector urged the government to expedite the implementation of NEP 2020 effectively.
 
“There was a discussion on various aspects of implementation, including vocational education and teacher training, particularly training teachers in the Anandwadis,” said Raj Nehru, vice chancellor, Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, Haryana.
 
Nehru added that alongside discussions on enhancing school education, experts explored ways to leverage technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital education in India.
 
“This included using tech-driven solutions to increase the gross enrolment ratio and emphasising the need to raise the allocation for education,” he said.

More From This Section

No Smoking

Each cigarette smoked steals 20 mins of life expectancy: UCL study

pharma

Indian pharma improves compliance with USFDA; fewer OAI cases in 2024

elderly', 'senior citizens', 'housing'

Ayushman Bharat extended to those above 70; here's list of key initiatives

Drug, Medicine

Mankind Pharma inks pact with Innovent for immunotherapy drug in India

Hospitals, hospitals in India

Budget wishlist: Hospitals want rise in allocation, better PMJAY rates

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman health Union Budget cancer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayCarraro India IPO listingLatest News LIVESenores Pharma IPO listingIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon