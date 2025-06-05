India's active case tally nears 5K as country reports 7 deaths in 24 hours

India recorded 4,866 active Covid-19 cases as of June 5, with seven deaths reported in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Among states, Kerala had the highest caseload at 1,487, followed by Delhi and West Bengal with 562 and 538 cases respectively.
Maharashtra (526), Gujarat (508) and Karnataka (436) are the other states to cross the 400 active cases mark. These six states currently account for 83 per cent of India’s total active infections.
Of the seven deaths, three were reported from Maharashtra and two each from Delhi and Karnataka. All patients also had other conditions such as pneumonia and heart disease.
Also Read
Five of the seven fatalities were senior citizens over the age of 60. The others included a 42-year-old man from Delhi and a five-month-old male child from Karnataka, both with multiple health issues alongside a positive Covid test result.
This rise in cases comes even as the Centre is conducting mock drills in government hospitals to check preparedness for Covid-19. Official sources say hospitalisations have not increased, as most cases are mild and treated under home care.
States have also been instructed to ensure availability of oxygen, isolation beds, ventilators and essential medicines, sources said. A mock drill assessing oxygen supply systems such as PSA plants, LMO tanks and MGPS lines was conducted on June 2.