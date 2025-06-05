Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's active Covid-19 cases rise to 4,866; 5-month-old among 7 dead

India's active Covid-19 cases rise to 4,866; 5-month-old among 7 dead

Covid-19 update: Of the seven deceased, three were from Maharashtra, while Delhi and Karnataka reported two deaths each

Vulnerable populations, including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, are advised to exercise caution and seek medical attention (Photo: AdobeStock)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

India's active Covid-19 case tally rose to 4,866 with 564 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released on Thursday morning. At least 7 deaths were reported in the same period.
 
Of the seven deceased, three were from Maharashtra, while Delhi and Karnataka reported two deaths each. Six of the seven individuals who died were elderly and had pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and pneumonia. One of the deceased was a five-month-old male child with respiratory issues.
 
India is seeing a fresh rise in Covid-19 cases, with active infections nearing 5,000. This resurgence is due to new variants including LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the recently identified NB.1.8.1 subvariant.  
 
 
Since May 22, the number of active cases has surged from 257 to over 4,000, with Kerala continuing to be the most affected state, followed by New Delhi, West Bengal, and Maharashtra, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In response to the increase in the number of cases, the central government has issued advisories to all states and union territories, urging them to ensure the availability of essential medical supplies, including oxygen and life-saving medications . Health experts emphasise the importance of distinguishing between Covid-19 and other viral fevers, as both share similar symptoms such as fever and fatigue.  
 
Vulnerable populations, including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, are advised to exercise caution and seek medical attention if symptoms persist or worsen . The Indian Medical Association has also recommended continued preventive measures, including mask-wearing and hand hygiene, to control the spread of the virus.
 
 

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

