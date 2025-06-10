Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 11:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / India reports 3 Covid-19 deaths, 324 new cases; active tally rises to 6,815

India reports 3 Covid-19 deaths, 324 new cases; active tally rises to 6,815

Of the deceased, one was a 44-year-old man with hypothyroidism and hypertension; the other two had pre-existing respiratory ailments

Covid-19 India 2025, Covid-19 surge India, active Covid cases India, coronavirus, masking

(Photo: AdobeStock)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

 
India’s active Covid-19 case tally rose to 6,815 with 324 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released on Tuesday. Three deaths were also recorded during the same period.
 
The fatalities were reported from Delhi, Jharkhand and Kerala. Of the deceased, one was a 44-year-old male with a history of hypothyroidism and hypertension. The other two victims were elderly and suffered from pre-existing respiratory and chronic health conditions.
 
India is currently witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases, attributed to new variants including LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the recently identified NB.1.8.1 subvariant.
 

Experts advise targeted protection, not mass boosters

 
Health experts have cautioned against launching a mass booster vaccination campaign in response to the current rise. Instead, they advocate targeted protection for high-risk groups such as the elderly, immunocompromised individuals and people with chronic ailments.
 
Experts point to widespread hybrid immunity—built through past infections and extensive vaccination coverage—as a key reason for avoiding additional doses for the general population at this stage. 

Also Read

Covid-19 India 2025, Covid-19 surge India, active Covid cases India, coronavirus, masking

India reports 358 fresh Covid-19 cases, Kerala remains worst affected

clinical trials

New mRNA vaccine is more effective, less costly to develop, shows study

India reports 6 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, active cases rise to 6,133

India reports 6 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, active cases rise to 6,133

Covid-19 India 2025, Covid-19 surge India, active Covid cases India, coronavirus, masking

India's active Covid-19 cases rise to 5,755; pregnant woman among 4 dead

nb181-covid-variant-symptoms-vaccine-spread-severity-who-warning

NB.1.8.1 Covid-19 variant makes up 10% cases globally: Should you worry?

 
They recommend that citizens continue practising Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks, maintaining hand hygiene and avoiding crowded spaces.

Government issues advisory, urges caution

 
In light of the rising infections, the central government has issued advisories to states and union territories, calling for readiness and vigilance.
 
Medical professionals have also emphasised the importance of distinguishing between Covid-19 and other seasonal viral fevers, which share symptoms such as fever, fatigue and respiratory discomfort. 
 
Vulnerable individuals—especially senior citizens and those with underlying medical issues—have been advised to exercise caution and seek immediate medical care if symptoms develop or worsen.
 
The Indian Medical Association has reiterated the need for preventive measures, including the use of masks and adherence to hygiene practices, to curb the spread of the virus.

More From This Section

Steering wheel in a car

Your car's steering wheel may be dirtier than you ever thought, say experts

Skin psoriasis

Fat around the waist could raise psoriasis risk, especially in women

Women's health issues

The silent struggle: PCOS and PCOD on the rise among young Indian women

mri scan

World Brain Tumour Day: Why awareness and a healthy lifestyle matters

Bedrotting

Bed rotting: Stuck in bed all day? Know what it does to your mental health

Topics : Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Tests Health with BS Healthcare in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRaj Shamani PodcastDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon