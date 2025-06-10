India reports 3 Covid-19 deaths, 324 new cases; active tally rises to 6,815

India’s active Covid-19 case tally rose to 6,815 with 324 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released on Tuesday. Three deaths were also recorded during the same period.
The fatalities were reported from Delhi, Jharkhand and Kerala. Of the deceased, one was a 44-year-old male with a history of hypothyroidism and hypertension. The other two victims were elderly and suffered from pre-existing respiratory and chronic health conditions.
India is currently witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases, attributed to new variants including LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the recently identified NB.1.8.1 subvariant.
Experts advise targeted protection, not mass boosters
Health experts have cautioned against launching a mass booster vaccination campaign in response to the current rise. Instead, they advocate targeted protection for high-risk groups such as the elderly, immunocompromised individuals and people with chronic ailments.
Experts point to widespread hybrid immunity—built through past infections and extensive vaccination coverage—as a key reason for avoiding additional doses for the general population at this stage.
Also Read
They recommend that citizens continue practising Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks, maintaining hand hygiene and avoiding crowded spaces.
Government issues advisory, urges caution
In light of the rising infections, the central government has issued advisories to states and union territories, calling for readiness and vigilance.
Medical professionals have also emphasised the importance of distinguishing between Covid-19 and other seasonal viral fevers, which share symptoms such as fever, fatigue and respiratory discomfort.
Vulnerable individuals—especially senior citizens and those with underlying medical issues—have been advised to exercise caution and seek immediate medical care if symptoms develop or worsen.
The Indian Medical Association has reiterated the need for preventive measures, including the use of masks and adherence to hygiene practices, to curb the spread of the virus.