Why you still tan despite sunscreen: Experts explain common mistakes

If you are applying unscreen daily and still noticing a tan creeping in, you are not alone. Experts say the issue is rarely about the product but about how it is used. From skipping reapplication to unknowingly weakening your skin barrier, small everyday mistakes can undo your sun protection efforts.

Why are you still tanning despite sunscreen?

Dr Neeharika Goyal, consultant- dermatology at Svastam Wellness Skin, New Delhi, explains that tanning often happens because of incorrect application habits. People tend to apply too little sunscreen, forget certain areas, or fail to reapply it through the day.

At the same time, sweating and sun exposure degrade sunscreen over time, which reduces its effectiveness.

She adds that even with proper use, some tanning is inevitable because no sunscreen can block 100 per cent of UV rays. However, consistent mistakes significantly increase this exposure.

Dr Tanushree Biswas, consultant dermatologist and head medical advisor at Kaya Limited, echoes this concern: "Most people do not apply sunscreen. They also do not apply it enough. Sunscreen is not something you apply once. It comes off when you sweat or when it is hot or when you are doing things."

What everyday mistakes damage your skin barrier?

While sunscreen is meant to protect, incorrect skincare habits around it can weaken the skin barrier and make it more vulnerable.

Common mistakes include:

Over-cleansing to remove sunscreen, which strips natural oils

Using harsh exfoliators too frequently

Mixing sunscreen incorrectly with other products

Skipping moisturiser before sunscreen

Choosing alcohol-based formulas that irritate the skin

Dr Biswas notes that improper layering and poor product choices can lead to irritation, adding, "When your skin is hurt it can get darker and irritated. It can also get spots."

How do heat, sweat and pollution affect sunscreen?

Environmental factors play a major role, especially in countries like India where heat and humidity are high.

Sweat can wash away sunscreen, reducing protection

Heat increases skin sensitivity and damage

Pollution adds oxidative stress and weakens the skin barrier

Dr Goyal explains that sweat interacting with pollutants increases oxidative stress, and if sunscreen is not reapplied, UV exposure rises further. This combination allows pollutants to penetrate more easily into compromised skin.

Dr Biswas adds, "Sunscreen alone cannot protect your skin from everything. When it is hot and sweaty and there is pollution, even the best sunscreen may not work well."

Are you using the right sunscreen for your skin?

Not all sunscreens are suitable for Indian weather conditions, and using the wrong one can reduce effectiveness.

Experts recommend:

SPF 30 to 50 for daily use

Broad-spectrum formulas that protect against UVA and UVB

Water-resistant or sweat-resistant sunscreens

Lightweight gel-based textures for humid climates

Dr Goyal points out that sunscreens with SPF below 30 or those lacking strong UVA protection may fail under intense sunlight.

What are signs your skin barrier is damaged?

Even if you are diligent with sunscreen, your skin may show signs of stress if the barrier is compromised.

Watch out for:

Dryness, tightness or flakiness

Redness, stinging or burning

Increased sensitivity to skincare

Acne, pigmentation or uneven tone

Excess oiliness or dullness

These symptoms indicate that your skin needs more than just sun protection.

What should you do differently to prevent tanning?

The solution lies in correcting small but critical habits.

Apply sunscreen using the two-finger rule

Reapply every two to three hours, especially outdoors

Use a moisturiser before sunscreen

Avoid over-exfoliation and harsh cleansers

Wear protective clothing, hats and sunglasses

Stay in the shade during peak sun hours

Add antioxidants like vitamin C to your routine

Dr Biswas sums it up clearly, "Sunscreen is important but it is not a solution. You need to apply it again and again and take care of your skin."

Ultimately, preventing tanning is not about a single product but a combination of usage, supportive skincare, and mindful sun habits.