Centre steps up Ebola preparedness after WHO alert in Central Africa

The Union Health Ministry has initiated precautionary public health measures, with the Centre closely monitoring the recent outbreak of the Ebola virus in Central Africa, according to sources in the government. This comes after the World Health Organisation (WHO) sounded a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) due to Ebola cases caused by the Bundibugyo strain in parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda. Senior officials in the Health Ministry said that there are currently no reported cases of Ebola in India and the current risk to the country remains minimal. “However, as a matter of abundant caution, surveillance and preparedness measures are being strengthened at points of entry and within the public health system,” the official added.

Another person in the know said that the situation is still evolving and being reviewed by officials from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), ICMR, and other concerned divisions.

Key preparedness measures include review of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for screening, surveillance, quarantine, and case management, along with identification and readiness of isolation and quarantine facilities at major airports and ports.

The Health Ministry has also started enhanced coordination with relevant ministries and agencies for monitoring international travel from affected regions.

“The government continues to maintain close coordination with international health authorities and will take all necessary measures to safeguard public health,” the official quoted above said.

The ministry is also looking at strengthening laboratory preparedness, with the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, designated for testing and additional laboratories being onboarded in phases.