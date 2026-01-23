How long sitting hours and sedentary lifestyles are weakening our hips

Spending long hours glued to a chair has become a normal part of the modern workplace. But orthopaedic experts warn that this sedentary routine is quietly taking a toll on hip strength and stability, even in people in their 20s and 30s. From dull aches to early fragility, prolonged sitting is changing how hips function, move and age.

Doctors say the problem is not just how long we sit, but how little we move in between. Over time, inactive hips lose muscle support, flexibility and shock-absorbing capacity, making everyday movements harder and injuries more likely.

Why long sitting weakens hip strength and stability

According to Dr Dheeraj Batheja, Consultant - Orthospine, Orthopaedics & Spine Surgery, Artemis Hospitals, prolonged sitting keeps the hips locked in a flexed position, leaving key muscles underused.

“Sitting for long periods keeps the hip muscles, especially the glutes and hip flexors, short and inactive,” he explains. “Weak glute muscles don’t support the pelvis well, while tight hip flexors limit movement and stability.”

Over time, this muscle imbalance affects posture, reduces joint control and makes basic activities, such as walking, bending or climbing stairs, more demanding on the hips.

Dr E S Radhe Shyam, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at CARE Hospital, Hyderabad, puts it simply, "The hip 'forgets' how to stay strong. With little daily use, supportive muscles weaken while others tighten, reducing the joint’s natural resilience."

Hip pain is showing up much earlier

Orthopaedic clinics are now seeing hip-related complaints at younger ages. Desk-bound adults increasingly report stiffness, discomfort and pain after standing up, symptoms once more common in older people.

Dr Batheja notes that adults in their 20s and 30s are presenting with dull hip pain, reduced mobility and discomfort after prolonged sitting. Reduced blood flow, muscle stiffness and uneven loading of the joint all contribute to this early onset of symptoms.

Dr Rakesh Rajput, Director & HOD Orthopedics, C K Birla Hospitals, CMRI, adds that many patients also experience associated low-back or knee pain, as compromised hip mechanics affect the entire lower body.

Does sitting increase hip fracture risk in younger people?

Hip fractures remain more common in older adults, but experts warn that prolonged inactivity raises indirect risks over time.

“When bones are not regularly loaded, their density can gradually reduce,” says Dr Batheja. Weak muscles also provide less protection during slips or awkward movements.

Dr Radhe Shyam clarifies that sitting alone does not cause fractures. However, weakened hip muscles can impair balance and coordination, increasing the chance of injury during falls or sudden movements.

Dr Rajput adds that long-term sedentary habits, especially when combined with vitamin D deficiency, poor nutrition, smoking or hormonal issues, may reduce bone and muscle reserves, making the hips more vulnerable in the long run.

How much sitting is too much for hip health?

There is no single cut-off that applies to everyone, but doctors agree that long, uninterrupted sitting is harmful.

Most experts advise avoiding sitting continuously for more than 30–45 minutes. When total daily sitting regularly crosses six to eight hours, the need for regular movement becomes even more critical.

“It’s not just about total sitting time,” says Dr Batheja. “It’s how little you move between sitting bouts that matters most.”

Five practical tips to keep hips strong and mobile

Break up sitting: Move for 2–5 minutes every 30–45 minutes

Strengthen key muscles: Squats, lunges, glute bridges and step-ups 2–3 times a week

Prioritise flexibility: Regular stretching of hip flexors, hamstrings and glutes

Sit smart: Keep hips slightly higher than knees, avoid slouching, and change positions often

Support bone health: Adequate protein, calcium and vitamin D, plus regular walking

Dr Rajput adds a note of caution: persistent groin pain, limping, night pain or symptoms lasting beyond two to three weeks should be evaluated by an orthopaedic specialist.

As workdays grow longer and more sedentary, doctors stress that hip fragility is not an inevitable consequence, but ignoring movement certainly accelerates it. Small, consistent changes during the day may be the difference between resilient hips and chronic discomfort later in life.