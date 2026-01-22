Stem cell therapy: How Abhay Deol found relief from chronic pain

Chronic pain from knee injuries and slipped discs often leaves patients choosing between long-term medication and surgery. In a recent social media post, actor Abhay Deol shared that he found relief through stem cell therapy in South Korea, a treatment that is now drawing attention for its potential to heal damaged tissue naturally.

Why he chose stem cell therapy

For many years, Deol battled ongoing knee pain and radiating sciatica in his left leg due to a slipped disc. Despite trying various treatments, he remained reluctant to undergo invasive surgery. Instead, he turned to a regenerative medicine specialist for stem cell treatment. In an Instagram post, the actor described his experience as:

Natural and surprisingly safe

Relied on cells taken from his own body rather than synthetic materials

Comfortable compared with surgical alternatives

He also returned for a second round of therapy, with his stem cells preserved for potential future use.

Doctors say patients often explore stem cell therapy because it is seen as:

Minimally invasive with shorter recovery than surgery

May help regenerate cartilage and reduce inflammation

A possible option for those avoiding traditional surgery

What is stem cell therapy?

Stem cell therapy is a form of regenerative medicine that uses specialised cells capable of developing into different tissues.

Stem cells can repair, replace or restore damaged tissues

Cells are usually sourced from the patient’s own body (e.g. bone marrow)

They are processed in a lab and then injected into affected areas to support healing

This approach aims to reduce inflammation and encourage the body’s own healing mechanisms, potentially easing pain and improving function without surgery.

What do doctors warn about?

While Deol’s experience highlights the potential of stem cell therapy, professionals urge caution:

Stem cell therapy for pain is still experimental, not widely approved by regulators

Evidence on its effectiveness remains limited, especially for advanced conditions

Unregulated procedures could carry risks, including infection or tissue damage

Is it right for everyone?

Experts stress that stem cell therapy isn’t a universal cure-all. It may be most effective in milder cases where joint damage isn’t severe, and it should only be considered after thorough medical evaluation by qualified specialists.