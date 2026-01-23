Key events from WEF 2026: Carney's speech, Macron's sunglasses, and more

The World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 Annual Meeting, which began on Monday, is holding its final day today. Over the last four days, global leaders from all over the world, including India, China, the United States, and Europe, gathered at the forum in Davos, Switzerland. They discussed several major global issues, such as geopolitical tensions, tariffs, and concerns related to possible US control over Greenland.

Several prominent world leaders attended the 2026 annual meeting. These included US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

India also sent a large delegation to the World Economic Forum this year. The delegation included four Union ministers, including Ashwini Vaishnaw, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Pralhad Joshi, and K Rammohan Naidu. It also included six chief ministers and over 100 senior corporate leaders, underlining India’s active engagement at the global forum.

Let's take a look at some of the top moments from the World Economic Forum 2026 Annual Meeting.

Mark Carney's speech

Carney gave the world a wake-up call, referring to the recent geopolitical events as a 'turning point'. He noted that the old world order is gone, and instead of mourning it, one should focus on building a better world from the current disruption.

In times when the great powers are bending laws and the international organisations have failed, Carney made some powerful statements, urging 'middle powers' to act together. He said, "We're not at the table, we're on the menu."

The Canadian PM noted that the old world order is not going to come back, and the world cannot rely on nostalgia. "We know the old order is not coming back. We shouldn't mourn it. Nostalgia is not a strategy," he said. Carney's speech received a standing ovation, which is a rare sight at the forum.

Trump and Greenland

Trump addressed the forum on its third day. During his speech, he said that he would not use force to take over Greenland. A large number of leaders gathered to listen to Trump; the organiser noted that they had to eventually turn many of the delegates away due to limited capacity.

Trump also met Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte. During their interaction, the US agreed to drop its proposed tariffs on eight European Union countries starting February 1. Trump also said that he had secured what he described as “a concept of a deal” on Greenland.

Board of Peace signing event

On the sidelines of the forum, the US government organised a signing event for Trump's Board of Peace initiative focused on peace and recovery in Gaza. The World Economic Forum agreed to facilitate the session in the Davos Congress Centre.

“This Board has the chance to be one of the most consequential bodies ever created, and it’s my enormous honour to serve as its Chairman… Today, the first steps toward a brighter day for the Middle East and a much safer future for the world are unfolding right before your very eyes," Trump said. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also stood beside Trump during the event.

The invitation to join the Board of Peace was extended to several nations, including Russia and India.

'Mother of all deals'

While addressing the World Economic Forum 2026 Annual Meeting, EU Chief Von der Leyen highlighted the significance and scale of the India-EU trade deal, calling it 'the mother of all deals'. Von der Leyen, along with the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, is set to be a part of the Republic Day celebrations.

“Right after Davos, next weekend, I will travel to India. There’s still work to do, but we are on the cusp of a historic trade agreement. Indeed, some call it the mother of all deals. One that would create a market of two billion people, accounting for almost a quarter of global GDP, and crucially, that would provide a first mover advantage for Europe with one of the world’s fastest growing and most dynamic continents,” she said.

Macron's aviator sunglasses

Another thing that captured everyone's attention was Macron's Henry Jullien sunglasses, worth ₹70,000. The aviator glasses were worn by Macron during the event, and even when he took the stage to address the summit. Macron reportedly had a burst blood vessel in one of his eyes.

Many people compared his appearance to the pilot-style hero from Top Gun, with the phrase “Top Gun Macron” quickly gaining traction on social media. According to media reports, the sudden attention led to a sharp rise in online searches for Henry Jullien eyewear. The brand saw a spike in interest, including an unexpected surge in calls and inquiries.