Mpox outbreak: What travellers from US, India, & other countries must know

Traveller, stay on watch. On August 14, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the recent upsurge in Mpox cases a global health emergency. The situation is raising alarms, particularly in Africa, where the disease could potentially spread further across the continent and beyond.

Since 2022, the WHO has reported 99,176 Mpox cases and 208 deaths across 116 countries. In India, a total of 30 cases have been detected since the 2022 declaration, with the most recent case reported in March 2024.

What is Mpox, and how does it spread?

Mpox, also known as monkeypox, is an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus. It manifests with a painful rash, swollen lymph nodes, and fever. The virus spreads through close contact with infected individuals or animals, with transmission possible via skin lesions, direct skin-to-skin contact, and proximity to an infected person.

What measures are countries taking to protect travellers?

The Indian government has directed airports, ports, and border authorities to stay vigilant in response to the global rise in Mpox cases. According to reports, central hospitals such as Safdarjung, Ram Manohar Lohia, and Lady Hardinge will have facilities for isolating suspected Mpox cases.

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

The DRC is currently experiencing its worst Mpox outbreak, with a 160% increase in cases and a 19% rise in deaths compared to last year.

Indonesia

Indonesia's Health Ministry has introduced stringent health screening protocols for foreign visitors. Travellers must now complete forms disclosing their medical history and recent travel activities upon entry. To ensure early detection, the Ministry has designated 12 state laboratories nationwide to monitor and identify potential Mpox cases.

China

Chinese authorities have implemented strict travel restrictions for individuals showing Mpox symptoms. Enhanced airport surveillance measures have been introduced to isolate and test affected travellers. Those with symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle pain, or rash must report their condition upon entry. These measures will remain in force for six months.

South Africa

South Africa has launched a new airport screening initiative aimed at identifying and addressing potential Mpox cases among arriving travellers. This proactive measure is part of a broader strategy to enhance early detection and containment of the virus.

Kenya

Kenya has introduced testing procedures for travellers entering the country to identify Mpox cases and prevent their spread. Although only mild cases have been detected thus far, these measures are seen as crucial for monitoring and managing the outbreak.

Nigeria

Nigeria has implemented a mandatory declaration process for travellers heading to specific African regions. Travellers must complete a declaration form, either at the airport or online, to aid in tracking and controlling Mpox transmission.

Pakistan

Border Health Services in Pakistan have called for heightened monitoring and protective measures. Officials are closely monitoring travellers and implementing rigorous health checks to curb the spread of Mpox.

What should travellers do to avoid getting Mpox?

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US has issued guidelines for travellers to protect themselves against Mpox infection:

1. If eligible, get vaccinated with two doses of the Mpox vaccine before travelling. Use the Mpox Vaccine Locator to find vaccination sites.

2. Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like Mpox.

3. Do not touch the rash or scabs of an infected person.

4. Refrain from kissing, hugging, cuddling, or having sex with someone with Mpox.

5. Avoid contact with objects and materials used by an infected person.

6. Do not share eating utensils or cups with someone who has Mpox.

7. Do not handle or touch bedding, towels, clothing, or personal items of an infected person.

8. Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser, especially before eating or touching your face.

What to do if you have Mpox symptoms or have been exposed?

If you have symptoms of Mpox or have been in close contact with someone who has it, speak to your healthcare provider about testing and treatment. The CDC recommends vaccination for those exposed to Mpox or at higher risk.

Do not travel if you have Mpox

If you are infected with Mpox, isolate at home until your symptoms are gone and your rash has healed completely. If travel is unavoidable, ensure you do not have a fever or respiratory symptoms and take additional steps to prevent spreading the virus.

Travellers who test positive for Mpox while abroad may be subject to local public health laws, including isolation requirements. Similarly, those exposed to Mpox may need to quarantine according to local regulations. It is advisable to consider travel health and medical evacuation insurance, as treatment options may be limited in some countries.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), travellers planning to visit affected areas should consult their healthcare provider or travel health clinic regarding vaccination eligibility.