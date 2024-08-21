Fake green card scam: How people from Gujarat, Delhi, Punjab were duped

A 33-year-old Gujarati man is currently under investigation in the US for allegedly supplying fake American green cards.

A green card, officially called a Permanent Resident Card, is a document issued by the US government. It grants the holder permanent resident status, allowing them to live and work in the US indefinitely. This card also opens up the possibility of becoming a US citizen after a few years, usually between three to five.

What's the fake green card scam?

Patel (name changed), who has lived in Pennsylvania since 2007, is accused of posing as an Indian embassy employee and using a forged identity card showing him as a district officer in New York. He offered what appeared to be genuine green cards, but they were actually counterfeits sourced from China.

According to a report published in The Times of India, a woman from Kheda paid $70,000 to Patel for what she thought was a legitimate green card. However, she soon realised it was of poor quality, with a flimsy silver stamp that easily peeled off. When she confronted Patel, he offered her a refund.

Documents obtained by TOI reveal that Patel provided these fake green cards not only to Gujaratis but also to immigrants from Punjab and Delhi.

“Patel usually offers green cards in the IR-1 category, meant for spouses of American citizens, by falsely presenting his clients as married to US citizens,” TOI reported. “He also claims to arrange employment-based green cards for researchers and investors, citing connections with the Indian embassy and US agencies. But in reality, these cards are printed in China.”

One victim shared, “He took me to a place where my biometrics were supposedly recorded. I got my green card within minutes, but later found out it was a fake.” Another person suggested that Patel might have had access to genuine green card records, making his scam even more believable, according to TOI.

The growing menace of immigration scams

Patel’s alleged scam is just one of many that have plagued the immigrant community in recent years. According to US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), scams that have been reported are:

Phone or email scams: Victims receive calls or emails appearing to be from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) or USCIS, requesting personal information or payments. Scammers often ask for money through Western Union, PayPal, or even gift cards—methods that the real USCIS would never use.

Social media scams: Fraudsters pose as USCIS officials on platforms like Facebook or LinkedIn, asking for personal information or payments. The US government will never contact you through social media for official matters.

Deportation threats: Scammers, posing as ICE agents, threaten deportation unless victims pay large sums of money. Real ICE agents will not accept bribes to avoid arrest.

Diversity visa scam: DV applicants might receive an email from the US government reminding them to check their status online through the DV Entrant Status Check. However, they will not receive any letter or email notifying them that they have been selected. To find out if they've been chosen to proceed with the DV process, applicants must check their status online at [https://dvprogram.state.gov](https://dvprogram.state.gov).

Additionally, remember that all fees related to the DV application process are paid directly to the U.S. Embassy or consulate cashier during your scheduled appointment. The US government will never ask you to send payment in advance via cheque, money order, or wire transfer.

Scam websites: These sites mimic official government websites, tricking victims into paying fees for services that are either non-existent or never actually submitted to the USCIS.

How to spot an immigration scam?

Spotting an immigration scam isn't difficult if you know what to look for. Here are some tell-tale signs, according to USCIS:

1. Too good to be true

Imagine you’ve been told by several immigration attorneys that you don’t qualify for a green card due to certain legal complications. Then, you meet someone who promises to get you a green card within a week, no questions asked. They claim they have "special connections" with the immigration office.

For instance: Ria, who had been trying to get a green card for years, was sceptical when an "immigration consultant" guaranteed her a green card in 10 days if she paid $10,000 upfront. Despite her doubts, the promise was too tempting, and she handed over the money. A week later, the consultant disappeared, and Ria was left with nothing but an empty bank account.

Hence, you must always seek a second opinion from a reputable source before making any payments.

2. Guaranteed results

A scammer might tell you that they can "guarantee" your application will be approved, regardless of your situation. Legitimate immigration processes are complicated, and no one can promise a particular outcome.

For instance, Yash was approached by a man who claimed he could ensure Yash’s work visa would be approved without any issues. The man said he had a "100% success rate" and asked for a hefty fee in exchange for his "guarantee." After paying, Yash never heard back, and his visa application was rejected due to missing documents that the scammer never submitted.

3. Lack of transparency

Scammers often skip over the details, focusing instead on getting your personal information or money. They might be vague about how they’ll help you or refuse to explain the process.

4. Unusual communication

Scammers might contact you in ways that legitimate agencies wouldn’t, such as through a personal email account or social media. They might also use websites or emails that look official but aren’t.

For example, you might receive an email that appears to be from USCIS, asking you to update your case information. The email address might end in “.usgov.info” instead of “.gov.” If you click on the link, it could take you to a website that asks for your PAN card and credit card information.

5. Strange payment methods

Legitimate government fees are paid through specific, secure channels. If someone asks you to pay via Western Union, PayPal, or gift cards, it’s almost certainly a scam.

You must pay either with a valid credit or debit card or provide your US bank routing and checking account numbers to have money taken directly from your US bank account.

How do you know if a website or email is from the US government?

Internet sites ending in the ".gov" top-level domain suffix are official government websites. To link directly to the more than 200 US Embassy and Consulate websites, visit www.usembassy.gov. Visa information on official US government websites ending in “.gov” is official and correct. Official US government email addresses also end in “.gov,” and any visa-related correspondence coming from an address that does not end with “.gov” should be considered suspect.