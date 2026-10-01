Thursday, October 01, 2026 | 11:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / NIT, IISER researchers patent cotarnine-derived oral cancer formulation

NIT, IISER researchers patent cotarnine-derived oral cancer formulation

The patented formulation showed activity against oral cancer cells, researchers said, but further preclinical studies are needed to establish its safety and efficacy.

Researchers from NIT, Rourkela

Researchers from NIT, Rourkela

Hemant Kumar Rout Bhubaneswar
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2026 | 11:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Researchers from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela, and the Department of Chemistry at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Berhampur, have developed a novel cotarnine-derived formulation for oral cancer treatment.
 
The research work combines medicinal chemistry with formulation science, with the promising candidate now getting ready for further preclinical investigation and translational research. The innovative formulation has been granted an Indian patent.
 
The novel research focuses on designing, synthesising and formulating a new cotarnine derivative to explore alternative therapeutic approaches for oral cancer.
 
This development comes against the backdrop of the continuing challenges associated with oral cancer treatment, particularly in India, where late diagnosis and limitations associated with conventional treatment can affect patient outcomes.
 
 
According to the researchers, the newly developed molecular entity has been designed and synthesised specifically to investigate its anticancer potential against oral cancer cells.

Also Read

WW

Novo eyes childhood obesity pilots in India, seeks wider public-sector role

morpean

Morepen Laboratories files its first US ANDA for sitagliptin tablets

Govt orders crackdown on nicotine pouches citing health concerns

Govt orders crackdown on nicotine pouches citing health concerns

Supreme Court, SC

SC sets deadlines for ICU infrastructure upgrades, critical-care staff

GalaxEye

GalaxEye becomes first startup to win US patent for satellite imaging techpremium

 
A key aspect of the research is the reported activity of the cotarnine derivative against oral cancer cells. “The compound showed significant activity against oral cancer cells, particularly tongue cancer cells, even at very low concentrations,” said Bibekanand Mallick, a professor at NIT, Rourkela.
 
However, the researchers emphasised that the findings remain at the research and preclinical development stage and that additional studies are necessary before any conclusions can be drawn about its suitability as a treatment for patients.
 
“The next phase of development will involve further preclinical validation, including animal studies, followed eventually by clinical evaluation if the candidate demonstrates adequate safety and efficacy,” Mallick said.
 
The collaboration between NIT and IISER brings together expertise from chemistry and life sciences, reflecting the multidisciplinary nature of contemporary drug-discovery research, which requires coupling the identification and synthesis of a candidate molecule with biological evaluation and formulation before it can progress towards therapeutic development.
 
The institute said preclinical investigations will be required to establish the safety, efficacy and therapeutic potential of the formulation.
 
Harekrushna Sahoo, another professor and part of the team, said the innovation is an important step in exploring new molecular entities for oral cancer therapy. He highlighted the integrated approach involving molecular design, synthesis and formulation, and said the work demonstrated the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration in addressing complex healthcare challenges.
 
Other inventors of the patented technology include Laxmipriya Prusty and Sruti Biswal from NIT Rourkela, along with Pradyota Kumar Behera and Professor Laxmidhar Rout from IISER.
 
The institute said the patented invention demonstrates its efforts to move fundamental research in chemistry and life sciences towards potential healthcare applications.

More From This Section

pharma medicine drugs

CDSCO seeks DGHS view on exemptions for mercury-based topical antiseptics

Medanta Hospital

Medanta acquires land in Ghaziabad for ₹ 166 cr, to build 350-bed hospital

peer pressure youth mental health

Heart risk before 35? Nearly 6 in 10 young workers show warning markers

cancer, treatment, chemotherapy

India needs 5-year policy to make precision cancer care affordable: Expert

hair loss breakthrough, male-pattern baldness, hair growth

Researchers explore immune-based approach for durable hair regrowth

Topics : Oral cancer health news Anti cancer drugs Patent

Buzzing :

HDFC Bank New MD & CEOBank Holiday Gandhi JayantiAsian Games 2026 LIVEUPI Volume Dip SepFlydubai cockpit attackWho is Smit MachchharIND vs SL live streaming52-week lows todayCJP Protests Oct 2

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 11:14 PM IST