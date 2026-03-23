One in three patients at risk from medication errors, study finds

Behind the sterile precision of the modern ward lies a quiet, persistent danger of medication error. What begins as a routine healing process can quickly spiral into a medical crisis due to a single slip in the chain of care, and whether it is a misunderstood prescription or an administration oversight, these lapses often remain hidden until the damage is done.

A recent study published in the Indian Journal of Critical Care Medicine brings this issue into sharp focus and reveals just how common these lapses are across Indian hospitals.

An under-recognised issue

The study titled, 'Epidemiology of Medication Errors in Indian Hospital Settings: A Systematic Literature Review,' found that medication errors are far from rare.

The review examined data published between January 2014 and April 2025, covering 40 studies and over 3,07,106 hospitalised patients.

While the risk for medication error varied widely across settings and patient groups, the study found a typical error rate of 34.11 per cent.

The overall frequency rate was 26.74 per cent, which means medication errors were seen in more than one out of every four patient interactions.

Think of it this way: if you imagine a hospital's daily routine, over a quarter (26.74 per cent) of all medication-related tasks contain an error. However, because a single patient receives many different medications throughout their stay, the cumulative risk rises, meaning that by the time patients are discharged, over 34 per cent of them have been affected by at least one mistake.

Experts suggest that a pervasive culture of blame and the threat of legal repercussions often discourage healthcare providers from self-reporting, leaving many errors off the official record.

The ICU risk factor

The study underscores that intensive care units are particularly vulnerable, and this is largely because patients in ICUs require frequent medication changes and close monitoring.

In ICUs, medication error rates varied widely, ranging from about 6.11 per cent to 43.60 per cent, with an average of 36.53 per cent. This means that in some ICUs, nearly one in every two patients was affected by a medication error.

This wide variation shows that medication safety is not the same across all hospitals, and outcomes often depend on the systems, staff, and resources available in each facility.

The review also highlights a worrying trend in intensive care units, where high-risk medications were linked to 160.12 error incidents per 1,000 patient days, showing how frequently potentially dangerous mistakes can occur in the most critical settings.

Meanwhile, general medicine wards, which handle the bulk of hospital admissions across India, recorded an average error rate of 39.61 per cent, which means nearly two in five patients in these wards experienced a medication-related issue.

Where do things go wrong?

Medication errors can occur at multiple stages of care, and the study highlights how they are not limited to a single point of failure.

Common types of errors include:

Prescribing errors, such as incorrect drug or dosage (40 per cent)

Administration errors during delivery to the patient (31 per cent)

Transcription mistakes while recording orders (22 per cent)

Dispensing errors at the pharmacy level (11 per cent)

Why are these errors happening?

The findings point towards a mix of systemic and human factors, and while individual mistakes play a role, the larger issue lies in how healthcare systems function. Key contributing factors include:

High patient load and staff shortages

Communication gap between healthcare providers

Lack of standardised protocols

Reliance on handwritten prescriptions

Inadequate monitoring and reporting systems

What can help reduce medication errors?

While the study focuses on the scale of the problem, it also points towards practical solutions that can improve patient safety if implemented consistently. Effective strategies include:

Introducing electronic prescribing systems to reduce handwriting-related errors

Strengthening the role of clinical pharmacists in patient care

Standardising treatment protocols and checklists

Encouraging a culture where staff can report errors without fear of blame

Training healthcare staff regularly on medication safety

Improving communication and teamwork within hospitals can also make a significant difference, as many mistakes occur during handovers or unclear instructions.