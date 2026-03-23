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Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Better than FDs? This low-risk debt fund has clocked 7.3% for last 21 years

Better than FDs? This low-risk debt fund has clocked 7.3% for last 21 years

FD vs fund: ₹10,000 grows to ₹43,800 in this 21-year-old scheme

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Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 3:58 PM IST

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Canara Robeco Mutual Fund’s Savings Fund, a low-duration debt scheme, has completed 21 years, delivering stable returns and positioning itself as a relatively low-risk option for conservative investors.
 
The fund, which invests in debt and money market instruments with a duration of 6–12 months, has generated a 7.29% annual return since inception in 2005, broadly in line with its benchmark.
 
The Scheme’s investment objective is to generate income/capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio comprising of low duration debt instruments and money market instruments. The benchmark of the Scheme is CRISIL Low Duration Debt A-I Index.
 
The last 1-year, 3 years and 5 years Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of Regular Plan - Option of the said Scheme were 6.98%, 7.16% and 5.85% respectively as compared to 6.89%, 7.34% and 6.22% of the Benchmark (CRISIL Low Duration Debt A- I Index) and 5.70%, 6.85% and 5.67% of the additional benchmark (CRISIL 1 Year T-Bill Index), respectively considering the returns as on 27th February 2026. 
 
 
Since inception (March 04, 2005), the Scheme (Regular Plan - Growth Option) has delivered a CAGR of 7.29% to investors as against 7.21% of the benchmark and 6.10% of the additional benchmark respectively.

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Designed for stability, not high growth
 
Unlike equity funds that aim for high returns, this fund is built for:
 
  • Capital preservation
  • Regular income
  • Low volatility
 
As of February 2026, the fund manages assets worth ₹1,350 crore, reflecting steady investor interest in short-term debt funds.
 
Returns: Consistent but moderate
 
The fund’s recent performance shows stable but modest returns:
 
1-year: 6.98%
 
3-year: 7.16%
 
5-year: 5.85%
 
These returns are slightly below or in line with its benchmark, which is typical for low-risk debt funds where consistency matters more than outperformance.
 
What your money would have grown to
 
The fund’s long-term performance highlights the power of steady compounding:
 
₹10,000 invested at launch → ₹43,819 today
 
Monthly SIP of ₹10,000 since inception (₹25.2 lakh invested) → ₹56.46 lakh today
 
SIP return (XIRR): 7.09%
 
While these returns are not as high as equities, they come with significantly lower risk and volatility.
 
Who should invest?
 
This fund is suitable for investors who:
 
  • Want to park money for short to medium term (6–18 months)
  • Prefer low-risk options over high returns
  • Are looking for an alternative to fixed deposits or savings accounts
 
It can also be used as:
 
  • A parking fund before investing in equities
  • A liquidity buffer in a diversified portfolio
 
How the fund works
 
The scheme invests primarily in:
 
  • Short-term debt instruments
  • Money market securities
  • It can also allocate a small portion (up to 10%) to InvITs, adding some diversification.
 
Because of its short duration, the fund is:
 
  • Less sensitive to interest rate changes
  • More stable compared to long-term bond funds
 
The Scheme is managed by  Kunal Jain (Fund Manager) and  Avnish Jain (Chief Investment Officer - Fixed Income). The Scheme can allocate 0% to 100% of the total assets towards debt and money market instruments. The scheme may also invest in Invits which ranges from 0% to 10% of the total assets.    Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks and may fluctuate with market conditions. Returns are not guaranteed. Please read all scheme-related documents carefully and consult your financial advisor before investing.
 

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 3:55 PM IST

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