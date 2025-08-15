Friday, August 15, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Paracetamol use in pregnancy may lead to autism, ADHD in babies: Study

Paracetamol use in pregnancy may lead to autism, ADHD in babies: Study

Available over-the-counter, paracetamol -- also known as 'acetaminophen' is considered safe for managing headache, fever, and pain during pregnancy.

medicine

Taking paracetamol during pregnancy might increase the offspring's chances of developing neurodevelopmental disorders. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Taking paracetamol during pregnancy might increase the offspring's chances of developing neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, according to a study.

Available over-the-counter, paracetamol -- also known as 'acetaminophen' -- is considered safe for managing headache, fever, and pain during pregnancy.

Researchers, including those at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, US, analysed 46 previously published studies involving over a lakh participants across multiple countries. 

Findings published in the journal BioMed Central show that "higher-quality studies are more likely to show a link between prenatal acetaminophen exposure and increased risks of autism and ADHD," said author Diddier Prada, assistant professor of population health science and policy, environmental medicine and climate science, at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

 

"Given the widespread use of this medication, even a small increase in risk could have major public health implications," Prada said.

Also Read

IVF process

What happens during an IVF cycle? Step-by-step guide to fertility treatment

Serena Williams

Serena Williams warns young women: Trust your body, speak up early

IVF

On World IVF Day 2025, science and support reshape fertility journeys

baby feet

Three-parent IVF brings hope: Eight healthy babies born in the UK

birth, birthrate, baby, infant, newborn

13% babies in India born prematurely, 17% with low weight: Health survey

Biological mechanisms that could explain the link between use of paracetamol and risk of disorders in children  The paper also explores biological mechanisms that could explain the association between acetaminophen use and these disorders. Acetaminophen  Paracetamol is known to cross the placental barrier and may trigger oxidative stress, disrupt hormones, and cause epigenetic (gene behaviour resulting in observable traits) changes that interfere with brain development of the foetus, the researchers explained. 

With cases of autism and ADHD estimated to be on an increase the world over, the findings have significant implications for public health policy, clinical guidelines, and patient education, they said.

The team added that even as the study does not show that paracetamol causes neurodevelopmental disorders in offsprings, evidence from the study strengthens the connection and raises concerns about current clinical practices.

The authors suggested a cautious, time-limited use of paracetamol by pregnant women under medical supervision and called for more studies to confirm their findings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

fact check, ageing

15 myths about ageing that could change how you see your future health

walking

Independence Day: Stretch, stay active, gift yourself freedom from aches

Medication, yoga, sunrise

This Independence Day, free yourself of stress with these simple techniques

crp test

This simple test can help spot silent inflammation linked to heart disease

Japanese Interval walking

This Japanese walking technique can make you fit without punishing joints

Topics : pregnancy Health with BS paracetamol ADHD autism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE UpdatesWhat's Open and Closed on Independence DayHappy Independence Day 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon