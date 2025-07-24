On World IVF Day 2025, science and support reshape fertility journeys

With fertility rates on the decline and infertility affecting millions globally, awareness around alternative reproductive solutions has never been more crucial. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one in six people worldwide are affected by infertility. Lifetime prevalence was 17.8 per cent in high-income countries and 16.5 per cent in low- and middle-income countries.
These numbers not only reflect changing societal trends and health patterns, but also underline the growing demand for reproductive support systems such as in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) and other fertility treatment options.
Why is World IVF Day celebrated on 25 July?
World IVF Day is observed every year on 25 July, marking the birth of Louise Brown in 1978 — the world’s first ‘test-tube baby’. Her birth was a monumental milestone in medical science, achieved through the combined efforts of Dr Robert Geoffrey Edwards, Dr Patrick Christopher Steptoe and nurse Jean Marian Purdy.
Dr Edwards was awarded the 2010 Nobel Prize for his work in developing IVF.
Why World IVF Day is also Embryologist Day
World IVF Day is also celebrated as World Embryologist Day to recognise and honour the contributions that embryologists have made to the field of medicine and reproductive health. Embryologists are highly trained scientists who handle eggs, sperm, and embryos in the lab, ensuring they are carefully monitored and developed before implantation. Without embryologists, the complex and delicate procedures involved in IVF would not be possible.
Also Read
What is IVF and who is it for?
In-vitro fertilisation (IVF) is a medical process in which an egg is fertilised by sperm outside the body, and then implanted into the uterus. It is often used when other fertility treatments have failed, or in cases of unexplained infertility, advanced maternal age, genetic concerns, or certain health conditions in either partner.
According to a 2022 report by Ernst and Young, there were around 2–2.5 lakh IVF cycles performed yearly in India. The report says that the Indian fertility industry is expected to reach $1,453 million by 2027 with the potential to carry out 5–6 lakh IVF cycles annually.
The aim of IVF Day: Science, support, and awareness
This day aims to highlight the breakthroughs in assisted reproductive technology and aims to:
- Raise awareness of infertility and available treatments
- Recognise scientific achievements in reproductive medicine
- Appreciate the emotional and physical journey of patients undergoing fertility treatments
- Celebrate the professionals, especially embryologists
Why IVF awareness matters more than ever in India
According to the State of World Population Report 2025 released by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), India’s total fertility rate (TFR) has now dropped to 2.0, slipping below the replacement level of 2.1. As fertility challenges become more common due to lifestyle changes, delayed parenthood, and health factors, awareness campaigns about alternative options serve an important purpose. They not only educate people about options like IVF, but also normalise seeking help and embracing science when needed. For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS