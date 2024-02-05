TechEagle partners with 10 Aiims for fast medicine delivery via drones

TechEagle transported a medical payload of up to five kilogram to rural primary health centres at AIIMS Rajkot and AIIMS Mangalagiri

Drone logistics company TechEagle on Monday said it has entered into collaborations with 10 AIIMS for the fast delivery of medicines.

"TechEagle's nationwide impact is underscored by...collaborations with 10 AIIMS & INI's hospitals, swiftly implementing drone services and setting new range and speed records," the company said in a statement.

In a significant trial, TechEagle transported a medical payload of up to five kilogram to rural primary health centres at AIIMS Rajkot and AIIMS Mangalagiri.

"At TechEagle, we see a future where drones play a key role in solving India's healthcare challenges. The quick implementation of BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) drone delivery services in 10 AIIMS & INI's hospitals underlines our commitment to improving healthcare logistics for our country with safety and reliability," TechEagle founder and CEO Vikram Singh Meena said.

TechEagle had earlier said its drone transported essential tuberculosis medicine in just 34 minutes.

During its flight from AIIMS Rishikesh to secluded regions like Chamba Community Health Centre and Hindolakhal Primary Health Centre, the drone navigated through complex terrains and elevations, achieving an altitude gain of over 2.5 km in a single 47-km journey, the company had said.

The same distance would take more than four hours by road.

This mission, aligned with the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Yojna, transported essential tuberculosis medicine, exhibiting the potential of drone technology in revolutionising healthcare logistics, it had said.