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Home / Health / Vitamin B12, folate deficiency linked to fatigue and low motivation: Study

Vitamin B12, folate deficiency linked to fatigue and low motivation: Study

The study, published in the journal Nutrients, focused on nutritional status and water-soluble vitamin deficiencies found in unbalanced diets

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Fatigue that does not resolve with rest, and reduced motivation can impair one's daily functioning and quality of life (Photo: Pexels)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 2:56 PM IST

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Deficiencies in vitamin B12 and folate (vitamin B9) is linked with higher homocysteine levels in blood, which could be associated with a greater physical fatigue in men and decreased motivation in women, according to a study.

"This suggested relationship between vitamin B12, folate, and fatigue in healthy individuals may represent the first report of its kind. Blood homocysteine levels have traditionally raised concerns in relation to cardiovascular disease, dementia, and fractures," lead researcher Hiroaki Kanouchi, from Osaka Metropolitan University in Japan, said.

"However, our findings suggest that attention should also be paid to fatigue and motivation in the future," Kanouchi said.

 

Fatigue that does not resolve with rest, and reduced motivation can impair one's daily functioning and quality of life. Chronic fatigue, in which exhaustion is severe and unexplained and can last for months, is linked to a reduced productivity at work and an elevated utilisation of healthcare.

The study, published in the journal Nutrients, focused on nutritional status and water-soluble vitamin deficiencies found in unbalanced diets.

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Researchers hypothesised that a lack of folate and vitamin B12 may be related to fatigue, and centered their study around homocysteine (Hcy), a biomarker known to increase when these deficiencies are present.

Blood concentrations of Hcy, folate, and vitamin B12 in over 600 healthy Japanese participants were measured and fatigue and motivation were assessed using questionnaires.

Initial results showed that individuals with higher blood levels of homocysteine had lower levels of vitamin B12 and folate, regardless of sex.

"Higher Hcy tertiles were associated with lower serum folate and vitamin B12 concentrations in both sexes," the authors wrote.

The researchers then looked at the relationship between homocysteine levels and fatigue separately for men and women.

"In men, the lowest Hcy tertile (one-third of entire range of values) was associated with lower Chalder physical fatigue scores, whereas in women the highest Hcy tertile was associated with lower VAS motivation scores in multivariable analyses," the team said.

"Pairwise contrasts indicated higher physical fatigue in men in the highest tertile compared with the lowest and lower motivation in women," they wrote.

Kanouchi said, "To prevent an increase in homocysteine levels, it is important to avoid deficiencies in vitamin B12 and folate. Maintaining a well-balanced diet on a daily basis is essential.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Health with BS Vitamins Vitamin B supplements Chronic fatigue syndrome

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 2:55 PM IST

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