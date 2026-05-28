RSSB REET Mains Result 2026: When marksheet will be out? Check updates
The REET Mains Result 2026 is likely to be announced in phases in the next few days at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The board is expected to declare all the results within the next 10 days
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
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In the coming days, the REET Mains Result 2026 will probably be revealed in stages. The Level 2 results will be the first to be published by the RSSB. The Level 1 results are anticipated to be released last, followed by results for other topics and categories. You can view the results at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
One of Rajasthan's biggest teacher recruiting campaigns is thought to be the REET Mains. This method will fill thousands of teaching positions.
In order for the selection process to proceed as fast as possible, candidates who took the exam have been anxiously awaiting the results.
REET Mains Result 2026: How to check and download scorecard?
· After the result declaration, candidates will be able to simply access their scorecards and merit lists.
· First, visit the RSSB’s official website – rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
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· Press on the ‘Results’ section on the homepage.
· After that, choose the Third Category Teacher Recruitment result link and enter your SSO ID and date of birth.
· Your result will be displayed on the screen and can be downloaded.
Inside the REET Mains Result 2026
According to the official announcement, RSSB plans to recruit a total of 7,759 Primary and Upper Primary School Teachers. Specifically, 5,636 positions are for REET Level-I (Class 1-5) and 2,123 for REET Level-II (Class 6-8).
In order to fill teacher positions for Level 1 (Classes 1–5) and Level 2 (Classes 6–8) in government schools in Rajasthan, the REET 2026 Mains exam was held from January 17–20.
All results are anticipated to be made public by the board within the next 10 days. Long-term candidates are constantly examining the board's website and official notifications for the results. Only when the results are announced will document verification and the ensuing hiring processes start.
REET Mains Exam 2026 eligibility
Candidates must hold a B.Ed., postgraduate, or graduation degree with at least 50% marks. Additionally, those who completed a one-year B.Ed. in accordance with National Council of Teacher Education standards and received a 45% graduation score are also qualified. Candidates are qualified if they have a 4-year BElEd or four-year BA, BScEd, or BA Ed and a 50% senior secondary education score.
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Topics : rajasthan exam results JEE Main exam
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 2:02 PM IST