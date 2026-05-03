Aiims surgical innovation offers hope for patients with spinal deformities

A surgical technique pioneered at Aiims, Delhi has emerged as a major breakthrough in the treatment of patients suffering from severe and complex spinal deformities, significantly improving outcomes in cases once considered extremely high-risk.

Developed by Dr Bhavuk Garg and his team from the orthopaedic department at Aiims over the past seven years, the modified surgical approach has brought new hope to patients with spinal deformities, who earlier had limited treatment options and faced a high probability of complications during corrective surgery, the hospital said in a statement.

The technique is a refined version of posterior vertebral column resection (PVCR), regarded globally as one of the most complex spinal deformity correction procedures.

The Aiims, Delhi modification was detailed in an international scientific publication in 2020.

According to doctors, the modified method preserves certain posterior spinal elements until later stages of surgery, improving spinal stability during correction and potentially reducing neurological and other life-threatening complications associated with conventional procedures.

Patients with severe deformities often present with twisted spines, chronic pain, breathing difficulties, inability to stand upright and severe psychological and social distress, doctors said.

"In the past, these surgeries were feared because of the possibility of major neurological or life-threatening complications. Today, with better technique and experience, outcomes have improved remarkably," a senior doctor said.

Doctors said refinements in surgical planning, execution and peri-operative care have substantially enhanced safety outcomes and recovery rates in such complex cases.

Several patients, who earlier struggled with routine activities such as walking, sitting comfortably or attending school and work, have been able to resume normal lives following surgery, they said.

Families of patients described the transformation as life-changing, saying the procedure restored not only mobility but also confidence and dignity.

The Aiims-developed technique has also attracted attention from spine surgeons outside India, further strengthening the country's growing reputation in advanced orthopaedic and spinal care, the statement by the hospital said.

Medical experts said the innovation is increasingly being viewed as a significant advancement in the management of some of the most difficult spinal deformities treated worldwide.