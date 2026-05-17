Sunday, May 17, 2026 | 11:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / WHO declares global health emergency over Ebola outbreak in Congo, Uganda

WHO declares global health emergency over Ebola outbreak in Congo, Uganda

World Health Organisation said the outbreak does not meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency like the Covid-19 pandemic, and advised against the closure of international borders

Ebola outbreak, DR Congo

Ebola is highly contagious and can be contracted via bodily fluids such as vomit, blood or semen. (Photo: Adobestock)

AP Abuja (Nigeria)
3 min read Last Updated : May 17 2026 | 11:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared the Ebola disease outbreak in Congo and Uganda a public health emergency of international concern on Sunday after more than 300 suspected cases and 88 deaths.

In a post on X, the World Health Organisation said the outbreak does not meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency like the Covid-19 pandemic, and advised against the closure of international borders.

Ebola is highly contagious and can be contracted via bodily fluids such as vomit, blood or semen. The disease it causes is rare, but severe and often fatal.

Health authorities have confirmed the current outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo virus, a rare variant of the Ebola disease that has no approved therapeutics or vaccines. Although more than 20 Ebola outbreaks have taken place in Congo and Uganda, this is only the third time the Bundibugyo virus has been reported.

 

Congo accounts for all except two of the cases, both of which were reported in neighbouring Uganda, the WHO said.

Also Read

WHO, World Health Organization

Rare Ebola virus strain with no approved vaccine kills dozens in Congo

hantavirus cruise ship outbreak

Doctor who aided hantavirus patients on cruise ship cleared from isolation

2 French, 1 US evacuee test positive for hantavirus after cruise outbreak

2 French, 1 US evacuee test positive for hantavirus after cruise outbreak

hantavirus cruise ship outbreak

WHO chief reassures Tenerife as hantavirus cruise ship nears island

Hantavirus

India faces no immediate public health threat from hantavirus: NIV chief

Officials first reported the spread of the disease in Congo's eastern province of Ituri, close to Uganda and South Sudan, on Friday. On Saturday, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reported 336 suspected cases and 87 deaths.

"There are significant uncertainties regarding the true number of infected persons and geographic spread associated with this event at the present time. In addition, there is limited understanding of the epidemiological links with known or suspected cases," Tedros said.

Uganda on Saturday confirmed one case it said was imported from Congo, and said the patient died at a hospital in Uganda's capital, Kampala, and the WHO said that a second case has been reported in Kampala. The two cases had no apparent links to each other, and both patients had travelled from Congo, it added.

The Bundibugyo virus was first detected in Uganda's Bundibugyo district during a 2007-2008 outbreak that infected 149 people and killed 37 people. The second time was in 2012 in an outbreak in Isiro, Congo, where 57 cases and 29 deaths were reported.

WHO's emergency declaration is meant to spur donor agencies and countries into action. However, the global response to previous declarations has been mixed.

In 2024, when the WHO declared mpox outbreaks in Congo and elsewhere in Africa a global emergency, experts at the time said it did little to get supplies like diagnostic tests, medicines and vaccines to affected countries quickly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

sweating and fat loss

Does sweating more mean you're burning more fat? Experts bust fitness myth

ovarian cysts and uterine fibroids

PCOS renamed PMOS as doctors hope it will improve care for millions

International Nurses Day 2026

International Nurses Day 2026: Why nurses remain the backbone of healthcare

tuberculosis

Eliminating undernutrition could prevent 2.3 mn TB cases globally: Lancet

AI stethoscope

India needs national common health dataset to create AI models: VK Paulpremium

Topics : World Health Organization Ebola Congo

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2026 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

LSG vs CSK LIVE ScoreStocks to watch todayDelhi CNG Price HikeInstagram Instants FeatureDividend Stock TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPetrol Diesel Price Hike NewsWhatsApp New Message Disappear FeatureTechnology NewsPersonal Finance