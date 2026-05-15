Does sweating more mean you're burning more fat? Experts bust fitness myth

A tough workout that leaves your clothes drenched in sweat often feels like proof that you have burned serious fat. Many people also believe that sweating more during hot yoga, sauna sessions, or cardio workouts means the body is working harder and shedding extra kilos. However, experts say the reality is far more complicated.

In today's Fact-check Friday, we ask experts whether excessive sweating is actually linked to fat loss and if sweat can truly indicate how effective your workout is. The answer, according to doctors, is largely no, as sweat is more about cooling the body than burning fat.

Sweating is not the same as fat burning

According to Dr Dinesh Kumar, Director - Internal Medicine, Fortis Greater Noida, sweating is primarily the body’s cooling mechanism and not a direct sign of fat loss. “Sweating is primarily your body’s cooling mechanism, not a direct indicator of fat burning,” he explained.

He added that the body sweats when the temperature rises due to exercise, heat, humidity, or even heavy clothing. This means someone can sweat heavily inside a sauna without burning many calories, while another person may burn substantial fat during a cool-weather workout with much less sweating.

Dr Aravind Badiger, Technical Director, BDR Pharmaceuticals, said, “The assumption that sweating is directly proportional to fat burn is a myth." He explained that fat breakdown depends on calorie expenditure and metabolic activity rather than the amount of sweat produced.

Why do some people sweat more than others?

Ever noticed how some people are drenched after a workout while others barely sweat? Experts say several factors influence this.

Doctors point to

Genetics

Body size

Hormones

Metabolism

Hydration levels

Environmental conditions

Fitness levels

According to Dr Kumar, fitter people may actually sweat earlier and more efficiently because their bodies are better trained to regulate temperature. Men may also sweat more than women due to differences in body composition and sweat gland activity.

Dr Badiger added that stress, caffeine, medications, and hyperhidrosis, a medical condition marked by excessive perspiration, may also contribute. However, he stressed that “the volume of sweating does not necessarily mean higher calorie burning rate”.

Do hot yoga or sauna sessions help with fat loss?

Saunas and hot yoga are often marketed as quick ways to lose weight because they cause heavy sweating. Experts, however, warn that most of the weight lost immediately after these sessions is temporary water weight.

Dr Kumar said that while sauna sessions and hot yoga may slightly increase calorie expenditure and support relaxation or cardiovascular benefits, they are not primary fat-loss tools.

Dr Badiger noted that any immediate drop on the weighing scale after sauna or hot yoga is largely because of fluid loss. Once the body is rehydrated, the lost weight usually returns.

Sustainable fat reduction depends on long-term calorie control, regular exercise, balanced nutrition, and strength training.

Signs your body is actually burning fat

Instead of focusing on sweat levels, experts suggest paying attention to long-term physical and metabolic changes.

Some common indicators of effective fat loss include:

Gradual reduction in waist size

Consistent weight loss over weeks

Improved muscle definition

Better stamina and endurance

Stable energy levels

Improved blood sugar and cholesterol markers

Lower body fat percentage

Experts say these signs reflect genuine changes in body composition rather than short-term fluid shifts.

Can forcing excessive sweating be harmful?

Doctors strongly caution against extreme methods aimed at increasing sweat production for rapid weight loss.

Practices such as wearing sauna suits, weight loss body wraps, overexercising in extreme heat, prolonged sauna exposure, or deliberately dehydrating the body can lead to serious complications, including dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, dizziness, heat exhaustion, muscle cramps, and even heat stroke. Dr Kumar warned that these habits can also place stress on the heart and kidneys.

For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS Ultimately, experts agree that a balanced diet, proper exercise, sleep, hydration, and long-term calorie management remain the most reliable ways to lose fat safely.

This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.