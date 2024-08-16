Business Standard
Why did WHO declare Mpox as health emergency of international concern?

Mpox outbreak 2024: Soon after WHO declared monkeypox an emergency of international concern, three patients tested positive for the MPox virus in the Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

Mpox outbreak 2024: On Friday, the Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's health department made the announcement that three patients had tested positive for the MPox virus, also known as monkeypox. After returning from the United Arab Emirates, these individuals reportedly tested positive for the virus.
In light of the rising number of cases of Mpox in Africa, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced the disease, which was previously known as monkeypox, 'a global health emergency' on Wednesday. Following a meeting of the UN health agency's emergency committee, the announcement was made. 
This is the second time in as many years that the infection has been designated 'PHEIC'. This type of outbreak also occurred between July 2022 and May 2023. After an increase in the number of cases reported from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and neighbouring nations, the decision to raise the alarm was made. 
According to WHO data, at least 99,176 cases and 208 deaths from Mpox have been reported from 116 countries since 2022.

What is Mpox?

The Monkeypox virus, a species of the Orthopoxvirus genus, is responsible for the viral illness Mpox. In 1958, a "pox-like" disease in monkeys led scientists to identify the virus for the first time. 
According to the Associated Press, until recently, the majority of human cases were observed in people living in central and West Africa who had close contact with infected animals. Mpox has fewer symptoms than smallpox, but it is a member of the same virus family. 

What is the current concern of Mpox?

The transmission of the new strain clade Ib of the MPXV, which is primarily transmitted through sexual contact, is the source of the current concern. The discovery of this new strain is the main reason Mpox was declared PHEIC by the WHO. Clade I, which is said to be deadlier than Clade II, is now reportedly spreading fast across Africa. 

Over 100 cases of Clade Ib infections have now been reported in four countries that have not previously reported Mpox, which include Rwanda, Burundi, Kenya, and Uganda. Since many people with symptoms might not have been tested, the numbers are probably higher. 
In addition, there has been an increase in the total number of cases of Mpox. This year alone, over 15,600 cases and 537 deaths have been reported. The virus has diversified into several distinct lineages within the human population, where it is rapidly acquiring a large number of new mutations, according to research that was published in the journal Nature late last year.

Why did the WHO announce Mpox as an ‘emergency of international concern’?

With over 15,600 cases and 537 deaths reported so far in multiple countries, and the detection of more cases in countries like Sweden and Pakistan, WHO was forced to make an announcement declaring Mpox as PHEIC. The decision was also forced in response to the discovery of a new rapidly spreading deadly virus strain Claude Ib found in the DRC Africa.
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated on X, "Today, the Emergency Committee on #mpox met and advised me that in its view, the situation constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. I have accepted that advice. @WHO is on the ground, working with the affected countries, and others at risk, through our country and regional offices, as well as with partners including the @AfricaCDC, NGOs, civil society and more."

Should India be worried of Mpox virus?

India is also affected as the country has reported 27 cases of monkeypox since the disease was first discovered in the middle of 2022. Despite the relatively low number of cases, the risk of imported cases and the emergence of new viral strains emphasise the significance of being prepared.
To manage the situation, Indian health authorities have implemented a number of measures, including contact tracing, surveillance, and public health advisories. India's efforts to prevent potential outbreaks would be significantly strengthened if the EUL process provided access to MPox vaccines. 

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

