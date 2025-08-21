Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 02:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Why men are more likely to die from diabetes, hypertension and HIV

A global study shows men have higher death rates from diabetes, hypertension, and HIV/AIDS, largely due to risky lifestyles and lower healthcare use

Study finds more men die earlier from common diseases as they are less as they likely to seek timely care. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Despite medical advances, men are more likely than women to die from common diseases like hypertension, diabetes, and HIV/AIDS, a new global study has revealed. Researchers linked this to higher-risk behaviours—such as smoking, alcohol use, and unsafe sex—and men’s lower engagement with healthcare, including fewer check-ups, late diagnoses, and poor adherence to treatment.
 
Published in PLOS Medicine, the research titled Sex-disaggregated data along the gendered health pathways: A review and analysis of global data on hypertension, diabetes, HIV, and AIDS examined data from 204 countries to uncover why men continue to die younger than women worldwide.

What makes men more vulnerable to diseases like hypertension and diabetes?

The study shows men smoke more than women in 86 per cent of countries, putting them at greater risk for hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular complications. Men also drink more alcohol, engage in unsafe sex more often, and tend to ignore early warning signs of illness.
 
 
Women, on the other hand, had higher obesity rates in about two-thirds of countries, but were still more likely than men to get diagnosed and treated for chronic conditions. 

Which diseases are driving higher male mortality?

Hypertension

High blood pressure is a silent killer, often without symptoms until it’s too late. Men not only develop hypertension earlier, but in over half of countries, they also had higher death rates from it compared to women.

Diabetes

Men in 30 per cent of countries had higher diabetes prevalence, and in nearly half the world’s nations, they faced higher diabetes-related deaths. Late diagnosis and poor treatment adherence were key factors.

HIV and AIDS

Men were more likely to contract HIV in 56 per cent of countries and had higher AIDS-related deaths in 64 per cent of countries. Reluctance to get tested, fear of stigma, and lower engagement in treatment programs worsened outcomes.

Why men avoid healthcare

The study highlighted that men are less likely to seek medical advice, attend routine screenings, or continue treatment compared to women. Cultural factors, work commitments, and even traditional ideas of masculinity discourage men from prioritising health.

Role of biology and gender roles

The study said biology plays a role as women’s higher estrogen levels protect them against heart disease, while testosterone in men may increase cardiovascular risk. 
 
But gender norms matter too. Societal expectations often push men towards risky behaviours while discouraging preventive care.

How can men’s health outcomes be improved?

The researchers recommended several key steps:
  • Encouraging regular screenings – early diagnosis can save lives.
  • Promoting healthier lifestyles – cutting down smoking, alcohol, and poor diets.
  • Making healthcare accessible – with flexible hours and male-friendly clinics.
  • Designing gender-sensitive health policies – recognising men’s unique risks and barriers.
The researchers in the current global analysis stressed that being male itself has become a health risk factor, not biologically, but behaviourally and socially and so, tackling the gender health gap requires not just better medical care but also cultural shifts that encourage men to look after their health before it’s too late.
 

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

