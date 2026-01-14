Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 03:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Why are women's hands and feet colder than men's in winter? Doctor explains

Why are women's hands and feet colder than men's in winter? Doctor explains

Medical expert breaks down the biological reasons women experience colder hands and feet in winter, and when the symptoms may signal a health concern

cold hands and feet in winter

Cold temperatures often leave women experiencing icy hands and feet due to differences in circulation, hormones and metabolism. (Photo: Adobestock)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 3:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As temperatures drop, many women notice their hands and feet becoming uncomfortably cold, even when men around them feel warm enough. Science shows there are real biological reasons why women tend to feel the chill more intensely.
 
Doctors say the explanation lies in a mix of blood circulation, hormones, body composition and metabolism. Certain health conditions can also make the problem more pronounced for some women.
 

More sensitive circulation response

 
Women’s blood vessels respond differently to the cold. According to Dr Basavaraj S Kumbar, consultant- internal medicine, Aster Whitefield, women have a more reactive temperature-regulation system.
 
“When exposed to cold, women’s skin blood vessels constrict earlier and more forcefully,” he explains. This narrowing of blood vessels is the body’s way of protecting vital organs like the heart and brain by preserving core warmth. The downside is that less warm blood reaches the fingers and toes. The result? Even with a normal body temperature, women may feel as if their hands and feet are in ice during winter.
 
 

Role of hormones, especially oestrogen

 
Hormones play a major role in how women experience cold. Oestrogen affects the lining of blood vessels, making them more sensitive to temperature changes. This can trigger quicker constriction in response to cold weather.

Also Read

smoking

Can your body expose a smoking habit before you admit it yourself?

BMC elections 2026, bmc polls 2026 poll schedule

BMC Elections 2026: Check voting date, time, results and poll schedule

addiction, drugs

Is addiction a choice or a disease? Doctor explains the brain shift

CBDT, Tax

Claiming HRA without a rent agreement? Tax dept will ask for proof

Groww

Groww Q3FY26 result: Net profit falls 28% to ₹547 cr, revenue up 25%

 
Dr Kumbar notes that during phases of the menstrual cycle when oestrogen levels are higher, many women notice colder hands and feet. Pregnancy and menopause also alter the body’s temperature-regulation system, which may explain why sensitivity to cold often increases during these life stages.
 

Less muscle, less heat at the extremities

 
Muscle tissue generates heat through ongoing metabolic activity. On average, women have less muscle mass than men, particularly in the hands and legs. This means less heat is produced in these areas.
 
While women may have a higher percentage of body fat, it is usually stored around the hips, abdomen and thighs, not the hands or feet. These extremities therefore have:
 
  • Lower heat production
  • Less insulation
  • Greater exposure to cold
 
Together, this makes fingers and toes the first places to feel the chill in winter.
 

Heat production and metabolism gap

 
Another factor is resting metabolic rate. Men generally burn more calories at rest because muscle tissue requires more energy. This leads to greater heat production even without physical activity.
 
Women, with a lower resting metabolic rate, generate less internal heat in the same environment. That is why a room that feels fine to men can feel uncomfortably cold to women.
 

Raynaud’s phenomenon: When cold becomes extreme

 
For some women, cold hands and feet are more than a seasonal annoyance. Raynaud’s phenomenon, a condition involving spasms of small blood vessels triggered by cold or stress, is significantly more common in women. Some studies suggest women are up to five times more likely to develop the condition, while others indicate the risk could be as high as nine times compared to men.
 
It is triggered by cold or stress and can cause fingers or toes to turn white, blue or purple, often accompanied by numbness or pain. Once the affected areas begin to warm up, normal blood flow usually returns within about 15 minutes.
 

Recognising when winter cold is not normal

 
Occasional cold extremities are normal in winter. However, Dr Kumbar advises not to ignore symptoms if they come with other warning signs, such as:
 
  • Colour changes, pain or tingling
  • Slow healing cracks or sores
  • Persistent numbness
  • Unusual fatigue, hair loss or weight gain
  • Increased menstrual flow
  • Shortness of breath
These may point to circulation problems, anaemia, thyroid issues or other underlying conditions that need medical attention.     
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

Sleep problems, sleep disorder

Disrupted body clock could raise risk of dementia later in life: Study

Lancet walking study

Lancet study finds that 5 minutes of daily walking may lower death risk

diabetes

India faces second highest economic burden due to diabetes: Study

Lancet Covid vaccine study

Lancet study shows most hesitant adults in UK accepted Covid-19 jabs later

bathroom storage mistakes

From medicines to makeup: Things you should avoid keeping in your bathroom

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Winter in India Delhi winter Women health in India Women health

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGroww Q3 ResultsTech Mahindra Q3 ResultsQ3 Result TodayBharat Coking Coal IPO Allotment StatusDividend Stocks TodayBank Holiday TodayIMD Cold Wave Read WarningShadowfax IPO Price Band