From medicines to makeup: Things you should avoid keeping in your bathroom

From medicines to makeup: Things you should avoid keeping in your bathroom

Your bathroom's humid environment can spoil medicines, ruin cosmetics and increase safety risks. Here's what to move out for a safer, healthier home

bathroom storage mistakes

Humidity and poor ventilation can turn common bathroom items into hidden health and safety risks. (Photo: Freepik)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 5:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Your bathroom should be a refreshing sanctuary, not a cluttered, mouldy risk zone. Humidity, heat and frequent moisture changes make bathrooms prime environments for bacteria, mildew, toxic mould and product deterioration. Storing the wrong items here can compromise both your health and the effectiveness of your belongings.
 

1. Medications and vitamins

 
Why to avoid: Moisture and fluctuating temperatures can reduce the potency of medicines and vitamins, or even make them unsafe to use, said Dr Shrey Srivastava, senior consultant – internal medicine, Sharda Hospital, Greater Noida. This includes everything from painkillers to antibiotics, which manufacturers typically recommend storing in a cool, dry place. Bathroom cabinets are not ideal due to steam and humidity from showers.
 
 
Health risk: Reduced drug effectiveness or premature breakdown can affect treatment outcomes.
 

2. Razors and grooming tools

 
Why to avoid: Constant exposure to steam and water promotes bacterial growth on razor blades and may lead to rusting. Even electric grooming tools can suffer from corrosion. Storing these in a dry cabinet helps reduce infection risks and prolongs their lifespan.
 
Health risk: Bacteria-laden razors can cause skin irritation or infection.

3. Makeup and skincare

 
Why to avoid: Cosmetics such as powders, creams, mascaras and serums are sensitive to temperature changes and humidity. Ingredients like vitamin C and retinol can oxidise and lose effectiveness quickly in damp environments, said Dr Priyanka Sharma, co-founder, director and chief dermatologist at V6 Clinics, Gurugram. Makeup brushes and sponges also harbour bacteria when repeatedly exposed to moisture.
 
Health risk: Compromised products may cause skin irritation or reduce benefits such as sun protection.
 

4. Books, magazines and paper items

 
Why to avoid: Paper readily absorbs moisture, creating a breeding ground for mould and mildew. Storing reading material in a damp space not only damages it but can also release mould spores into the air.
 
Health risk: Inhaling mould spores may aggravate respiratory conditions such as asthma.
 

5. Perfumes and scented sprays

 
Why to avoid: Fragrances contain volatile compounds that break down faster in heat and humidity, altering their scent and quality. A cool, dark drawer is better suited for storing perfumes.
 
Health risk: Degraded fragrances may irritate the skin or respiratory system if their chemical composition changes.
 

6. Extra towels, linens and clothes

 
Why to avoid: Even clean towels and folded linens can develop a musty odour or mould patches if stored long-term in a moist bathroom. Fibres absorb humidity, especially where ventilation is poor.
 
Health risk: Mould spores on fabrics may trigger allergies or skin reactions.
 

7. Electronics

 
Why to avoid: Electronics such as Bluetooth speakers, hair dryers or phone chargers should not be stored near wet areas. Moisture exposure increases the risk of short circuits, corrosion and electric shocks.
 
Health risk: Electric shock, burns and, in rare cases, fire hazards.
   
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

