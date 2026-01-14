Claiming HRA without a rent agreement? Tax dept will ask for proof

Claiming tax rebate on house rent allowance (HRA) is a key component of tax planning but many salaried employees are often confused whether a formal rent agreement is necessary. Understanding the documents required will help you comply with the rules and get tax benefits.

Contrary to popular belief, a formal rent agreement is not mandatory under the Income Tax Act to claim HRA. “The Income Tax Act does not make rent agreement compulsory for claiming HRA. But you must have proof that rent was actually paid to the landlord,” said Ruchita Vaghani, a chartered accountant, in a post on X.

Proof of rent payment

According to Vaghani, even without a rent agreement, employees can substantiate their HRA claims through:

Rent receipts

Online or bank payment records such as IMPS, UPI, NEFT, or cheque transfers

Landlord’s name and PAN, if annual rent exceeds Rs 100,000

If an annual rent payment is more than Rs 100,000 and the landlord refuses to provide their PAN, the taxpayer must submit Form 10BA explaining the reason.

Paying rent to family members

Taxpayers can pay rent to parents and still claim HRA but only if the arrangement is genuine. Rent must be paid through banking channels and the parents must report it as income in their tax returns, said Vaghani. Any circular transactions designed to artificially claim HRA are strictly prohibited.

Restrictions

HRA cannot be claimed if you live in a house you own. Claiming both HRA and home loan interest for the same property is legally fraught unless the house is in a different city and you live in a rented accommodation elsewhere, said Vaghani.

If your employer vouches for the HRA based on your declaration, the Income Tax Department may ask for proof. Maintaining rent receipts and digital payment records is therefore crucial. Vaghani recommended avoiding cash payments, as bank or digital transfers provide a stronger audit trail.

Key Takeaways

Rent agreement: Not mandatory

Rent receipts: Required

Bank or digital payment proof: Required

Landlord PAN (if rent is above Rs 100,000/year): Required

By understanding these rules and maintaining proper documentation, salaried individuals can continue to benefit from HRA while staying compliant. As Vaghani summarised: “You can claim HRA without a rent agreement, but you must prove actual rent payment.”