World Heart Day 2025: 5 small daily habits that can save your heart

Daily habits play an important role in heart health, with lifestyle factors accounting for nearly 80 per cent of premature heart disease and stroke cases worldwide.
“Heart health is built on small, everyday choices, and acting early makes all the difference,” says Dr Sanjeev Gera, Senior Director & HOD – Cardiology, Fortis Noida.
Here are five simple ways you can protect your heart starting today.
1. Get your numbers checked regularly
According to Dr Gera, you may feel perfectly fine, but silent risks like high blood pressure, cholesterol, or blood sugar can quietly build up for years. Annual health checks give you a baseline and help catch issues early. If heart disease runs in your family, ask your doctor about genetic screening too.
Why it matters: Early detection means early protection.
2. Move your body every hour
Desk jobs keep you glued to screens for 10+ hours a day, and that takes a toll. Prolonged sitting slows blood flow, increases clot risk, and adds pressure on your heart. Dr Gera suggests simple fixes: “Just five minutes of standing, stretching, or walking every hour can reset circulation and lower risk.”
Why it matters: Even small bursts of movement protect long-term heart health.
3. Eat more plants, less processed food
What you put on your plate every day has a direct impact on your heart. Vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and beans protect arteries and reduce inflammation. On the other hand, packaged snacks, sugary drinks, and fast food overload your system with salt, sugar, and unhealthy fats.
Why it matters: Food can be your heart’s best friend, or its slow poison.
4. Prioritise consistent, quality sleep
Skipping sleep is not a badge of productivity, it is a burden on your heart. Poor sleep raises blood pressure, disturbs stress hormones, and increases your risk of obesity and diabetes. Aim for 7–8 hours nightly, and stick to a routine that signals your body it’s time to wind down.
Why it matters: A well-rested heart is a stronger heart.
5. Manage stress with simple daily habits
Work stress and digital overload are unavoidable, but chronic stress is dangerous. “When your body is always in fight-or-flight mode, blood pressure and heart rate remain elevated, straining your cardiovascular system,” says Dr Gera. Just a few minutes of deep breathing, meditation, or quiet screen-free time can calm your system.
Why it matters: Managing stress isn’t luxury, it is heart protection.
Protecting your heart doesn’t always mean big lifestyle overhauls. Small, mindful steps add up to powerful protection. So, with these simple tweaks to your habits, start protecting your heart today.
For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.