Home / Health / Aiims doctor suggests you avoid these 3 dangerous common household items

Aiims doctor suggests you avoid these 3 dangerous common household items

While they may seem harmless, some everyday products can expose you to toxins and microplastics. An Aiims expert explains what to replace for a healthier life.

3 item to replace in your home

Common household items like scented candles, plastic boards, and old non-stick pans may pose hidden health risks, warns an AIIMS expert. (Illustration: Indranil Sen)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Have you ever looked around your home and thought that some ordinary items might be quietly affecting your health? In a recent social media post, Dr Saurabh Sethi, gastroenterologist at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims), highlighted three such everyday products that may seem harmless but are worth discarding right away.
 

What are these items?

 

1. Regular scented candles

 
Why they’re a concern

Dr Sethi points out that many scented candles contain phthalates - chemical additives known to interfere with hormone function.  In addition, the paraffin wax used in many of these candles can release soot and VOCs (volatile organic compounds) when burned. Over time, these compounds can aggravate allergies, respiratory issues, and may even impact gut health.
 
 
What to do instead
Switch to unscented soy, coconut, or beeswax candles, which tend to burn cleaner and with fewer hazardous by-products. You might lose a bit of fragrance, but your indoor air and your lungs will feel better. 
 

2. Plastic cutting boards

 
Why they’re a concern
Plastic boards get scratched and worn over time, and Dr Sethi warns that these knife marks can shed tiny microplastic particles into your food. These microplastics can build up in the body over years, causing various health problems from increased cancer risk to heart troubles.
 
Safer alternatives
Well-maintained wood or bamboo boards are a better bet. They tend to resist deep scratching and have natural antibacterial properties. 
 

3. Scratched or chipped non-stick pans

 
Why they’re a concern
Older non-stick pans often contained PFOA (a chemical linked to reproductive and hormonal concerns). Though modern pans typically claim to be PFOA-free, Dr Sethi cautions that scratches in the coating can release microscopic particles and other trapped additives into your food.
 
What to use instead
Consider switching to stainless steel, cast iron, or pure ceramic cookware. These materials are more durable, less likely to chip or flake, and safer for regular use.     
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

