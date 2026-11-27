Artificial intelligence (AI) could put around 24 million knowledge-worker jobs at risk worldwide over the next five years, as businesses increasingly use the technology to automate tasks currently performed by employees, according to a report by JP Morgan Wealth Management.

The estimate is based on an illustrative scenario in which companies use AI to replace a portion of their workforce rather than simply improve productivity. However, the report cautions that the impact may be felt more through reduced hiring and unfilled vacancies than through large-scale layoffs.

AI and employment

According to the report, the potential displacement represents around 1.3 per cent of the global knowledge workforce every year over five years.

This estimate assumes that half of enterprise spending on AI goes towards replacing jobs that would otherwise have been filled, while AI costs approximately half as much as the workers it replaces.

The impact could be particularly significant if job losses are concentrated in specific occupations or regions, as this could create wider economic and political pressures.

The analysis also highlighted the potential scale of disruption in the United States. If two-thirds of the displaced jobs were located there, around 16 million workers could be affected over five years, equivalent to approximately three million annually.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp rolls out scheduled messages: How to use it and what to know This would represent around 2 per cent of US payrolls each year, more than four times the pace of manufacturing job losses during the 2000s.

How AI may reshape work

Despite the potential scale of displacement, the report said the more likely outcome would be a transformation of existing jobs rather than their complete elimination.

The report noted that every job involves a collection of tasks, and AI currently can automate or support only some of them. This means employees may increasingly work alongside AI tools rather than be replaced entirely.

It also pointed out that AI adoption across industries is likely to remain gradual and uneven, limiting the possibility of widespread job displacement in the immediate future.

AI adoption still low

The report highlighted that AI is still at an early stage of adoption, particularly outside the technology sector.

In the United States, around 6 per cent of work hours are currently AI-assisted, even though nearly two-thirds of tasks could theoretically be exposed to the technology.

For businesses to realise returns on their AI investments, adoption will need to extend beyond pilot projects and become more widespread across their operations.

AI use expands in India

The potential impact of AI on employment is also becoming increasingly relevant in India, where businesses are preparing to expand their use of the technology.

According to a joint report by KPMG India and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), 93 per cent of Indian business leaders plan to deploy AI agents to expand workforce capabilities, while 59 per cent are already using them to automate workstreams or business processes.

The report also found that 74 per cent of Indian CEOs believe workforce readiness for AI will significantly influence business growth over the next three years. As AI takes over routine activities such as information retrieval, preparing first drafts and routine analysis, employees are expected to focus more on decision-making, interpreting information and evaluating AI-generated outputs.