The Samajwadi Party on Thursday released its manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections , promising 2.5 million government jobs over five years, a monthly unemployment allowance of ₹5,000 for graduates and an annual pension of ₹40,000 for elderly women.

Unveiled by party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Constitution Day, the manifesto, titled 'Sattais Ka Sankalp: PDA Ka Pran Patra – Jan-Man Ka Manifesto 2027', places employment and welfare at the centre of the party's electoral promises. It also proposes a caste census, a legal guarantee for minimum support prices (MSP) for 23 crops and milk, an immediate farm-loan waiver and free electricity for rural households.

Akhilesh Yadav says 'bure din' are about to end

Taking aim at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Yadav said the 'Acche Din' promised by the party had not arrived and that its time in power was nearing an end.

"We are releasing our manifesto today because 'acche din' never came, but 'bure din' are about to go away. They know that they are about to be ousted, so their language has changed," Yadav said at the launch.

He also accused certain powerful groups of trying to weaken the Constitution to protect their influence. "Our country will be governed by 'samvidhan' (Constitution) and not 'manvidhan' (arbitrariness)," he said.

2.5 mn government jobs, ₹5,000 monthly allowance for graduates

Employment is one of the key focus areas of the manifesto. The Samajwadi Party has promised 2.5 million government jobs over five years and 20-30 million employment opportunities in other sectors during the same period.

Graduates who remain unemployed will receive a monthly allowance of ₹5,000 until they find work. The party has also promised an annual calendar of government vacancies and a transparent, time-bound recruitment process. Recruitment involving a single examination will be completed within three months, while processes involving multiple examinations will take up to six months.

The party has proposed skill training for 2 million young people every year, along with an Urban Employment Guarantee Act and residential hostels for male and female students in major cities. It has also promised opportunities for Agniveers who are not granted permanent commissions in the Army.

Education: 26,000 schools to reopen, laptops for students

The party has promised to reopen 26,000 primary schools that Yadav alleged were shut by the present government. It also plans to revive its free laptop-distribution scheme for students who pass Class 12.

A special State Education Policy will be introduced to ensure equal access to quality education, with particular attention to PDA communities and economically weaker sections. The party has proposed Wi-Fi facilities in primary and secondary schools and an allocation of 6 per cent of the state's gross state domestic product (GSDP) to education.

The manifesto also promises to regularise shiksha mitras, subject to legal advice, and increase their monthly honorarium by ₹5,000. The party has pledged action against examination paper leaks and greater accountability for officials and ministers.

Caste census, reservation and welfare measures

The manifesto proposes a caste census across Uttar Pradesh to identify the social and economic conditions of different communities and frame welfare policies accordingly.

The party has promised to allocate 20 per cent of the state Budget to the development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST). It has also proposed special recruitment drives to fill vacant reserved posts and a Dalit Startup Fund.

One of its key proposals is 50 per cent reservation for Dalits and PDA communities in government contracts worth up to ₹50 crore. A Dalit Development Council, chaired by the chief minister, is also proposed.

For economically weaker sections, the party has promised Samajwadi canteens serving meals at ₹5 per plate. Elderly women, including women artisans, will receive an annual pension of ₹40,000, transferred directly to their bank accounts. Labourers, women workers and artisans have also been included in the proposed annual pension scheme.

Farm loan waiver, legal MSP guarantee for 23 crops

The party has promised an immediate waiver of farm loans and a legal guarantee for MSP covering 23 crops and milk. It has also proposed compensation for farmers growing other notified crops.

A fund of ₹15,000 crore will be created to ensure timely payments to sugarcane farmers. The party has promised free electricity for agricultural irrigation and up to 300 units of free electricity for rural households.

It has also proposed an allocation of ₹1.5 trillion for rural infrastructure development.

Healthcare, law and order

The manifesto proposes a State Health Policy 2027, with a focus on affordable healthcare and medical education. Poor and PDA patients will receive free treatment at government hospitals, while families below the poverty line (BPL) will be provided health insurance cover of ₹10 lakh.

District hospitals will be equipped with intensive care units and ventilators, while super-speciality hospitals will be established in all 18 administrative divisions. The party has also promised to upgrade the cancer hospital in Lucknow into a leading facility in north India, with free cancer treatment.

On law and order, the party has promised action against caste- and religion-based violence, crimes against women, land-grabbing networks and organised crime. It has proposed a dedicated women's policing system, village-level safety arrangements and 33 per cent representation for women in new police recruitment.

MSMEs, traders and workers

The party has promised a new Industrial Policy 2027 to revive micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), along with time-bound clearances through a single-window system.

A Trade Security Commission and a special police force for traders have also been proposed. For workers, the party plans to introduce a Dial 1890 Mazdoor Power Line to address grievances, including those of Uttar Pradesh residents employed outside the state. A Migrant Labour Card scheme and equal pay for equal work are also part of the manifesto.

Elderly construction workers will receive an annual pension of ₹40,000 and health insurance cover of ₹10 lakh.

Infrastructure, urban development and other promises

The manifesto promises four-lane roads connecting all tehsil headquarters and paved roads in every village. It also proposes round-the-clock electricity across villages, towns and cities.

For urban areas, the party has promised round-the-clock water supply in cities with populations above 1 million, improved drainage systems to prevent flooding, better traffic management and new greenfield townships. Measures to reduce air pollution and restore the scheme for converting Nazul land into freehold property have also been proposed.

Other commitments include the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme for government employees, an end to outsourcing in government departments, a Public Service Delivery Act and technology-based measures to curb corruption.

The party has also promised to promote tourism, develop a Heritage Arc covering historically and culturally significant cities, establish three world-class stadiums and 10 sports colleges, and introduce welfare measures for journalists and lawyers.

The manifesto includes promises for minority welfare, including protection against hate crimes, better representation in higher education and support for artisans and weavers. For the armed forces, it proposes free education for children of martyrs and a pension scheme for their families, while reiterating its opposition to the Agniveer scheme.

(With agency inputs)