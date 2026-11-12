A US job is no longer enough: Indians now face a new immigration challenge

For thousands of Indian professionals, an H-1B visa has traditionally been the first step towards building a career in the United States. A job with an American employer could open the door to working in the country, with the longer-term hope of securing a Green Card and settling there with their families.

That route is becoming less predictable.

The US has changed the way H-1B applications are selected, placing greater weight on the salaries offered to applicants. Employers are also dealing with higher sponsorship costs and regulatory uncertainty. Meanwhile, Indian nationals continue to face a substantial backlog for employment-based Green Cards.

The implications extend beyond immigration paperwork. Indian students taking large education loans, professionals planning to move with their families and workers who have spent years in the US are all having to reassess their plans.

The central distinction is important: an H-1B visa allows a foreign professional to work in the US under specified conditions. It does not guarantee permanent residency.

Here is what Indian applicants need to understand.

1. The H-1B lottery is no longer entirely random

One of the biggest changes is the introduction of a wage-weighted selection system for cap-subject H-1B applications, effective February 27, 2026.

Earlier, when applications exceeded the annual visa cap, eligible registrations were selected through a random lottery. Under the new system, applicants are assigned a wage level based on the salary offered for their occupation and location.

The four wage levels receive different weights in the selection process:

Wage Level I: One entry in the lottery

Wage Level II: Two entries

Wage Level III: Three entries

Wage Level IV: Four entries

This means that applicants offered salaries corresponding to higher wage levels have a greater statistical chance of being selected. Lower-paid candidates remain eligible, but their odds are comparatively lower.

The change is likely to affect fresh graduates and early-career professionals more than experienced workers commanding higher salaries.

Immigration lawyer Susan Steger, Counsel at Fragomen, has highlighted another consequence of the change: employers may be tempted to alter wage classifications to improve their chances of selection.

In her March 2026 analysis, Artificial Wage Inflation in Business Immigration: Policy Misalignment and Employer Impact, Steger writes:

“When wages determine access, employer behavior and employee expectations inevitably adjust.”

She warns that employers must ensure that the occupational classification and wage level accurately reflect the actual job and its responsibilities.

“What begins as a selection strategy can become a compliance exposure,” she wrote.

"The wage-weighted selection rule, which took effect on February 27, 2026, gives greater selection weight to higher wage levels, determined in relation to the occupation and geographic location of employment. While candidates across all qualifying wage levels remain eligible, those in higher wage categories receive a greater statistical advantage in the cap-subject selection process. For an experienced technology professional commanding a relatively high salary within their occupation, this framework may be favourable. The calculation is different for a young graduate entering the US job market. Entry- level positions generally fall within lower wage categories, and employers hiring fresh graduates must now consider a selection system that places greater weight on compensation.

This has implications for both sides of the employment relationship. American companies recruit internationally to access specialised skills, but sponsorship decisions also involve cost, compliance and workforce planning. A smaller technology company hiring a specialist may approach the decision very differently from a large multinational with an established immigration budget," said Sandeep Wadhwa, Chairman, FAY Investment Group, a US-based investor-owner with over 20 years of experience across US real estate, hospitality, M&A and global capital allocation.

Texas-based immigration attorney Chand Parvathaneni explained the shift:

“Somebody who gets a higher wage has more chances and a higher probability of being selected.”

The system would change the profile of those selected rather than necessarily favouring applicants from one country over another.

Virginia-based immigration attorney Rajiv Khanna also highlighted the implications for fresh graduates.

“One obvious impact of the new H-1B methodology is that the chances for entry-level people have reduced drastically."

The impact could be particularly significant for Indian students who travel to the US for expensive postgraduate courses expecting to secure employment and an H-1B visa after graduation.

The concern is that a US degree and a job offer may no longer translate into the same level of certainty about obtaining a work visa.

2. Sponsorship costs could make employers more selective

The cost of sponsoring foreign workers is another factor that Indian professionals need to watch.

A separate $100,000 payment requirement was introduced in September 2025 for certain new H-1B hires from outside the US. It is not a blanket fee on every H-1B application: its applicability depends on the circumstances of the petition. For example, eligible students transitioning from F-1 status within the US are treated differently from workers being hired from abroad.

Separately, the US Department of Homeland Security has proposed an additional $103,265 fee for certain cap-subject H-1B petitions. This is a proposal and should not be confused with an existing payment obligation.

For employers, these costs can influence recruitment decisions. Large multinational companies may have the resources and established immigration teams to manage sponsorship, while smaller businesses and start-ups may be more cautious.

The higher compliance burden could affect smaller employers.

For Indian applicants, this could mean fewer opportunities at companies that are unwilling to take on the additional administrative and financial burden.

3. What happens if an H-1B worker loses their job?

An H-1B visa is linked to employment with a sponsoring employer. Losing a job can therefore create an immigration problem alongside the immediate financial disruption.

Under the existing regulations, eligible workers may receive a discretionary grace period of up to 60 consecutive days after their employment ends, or until the end of their authorised period of stay, whichever is shorter.

This period can give workers time to find another employer willing to sponsor them, apply for a change of immigration status or make arrangements to leave the country.

However, the US Department of Homeland Security has proposed eliminating this grace period for H-1B and certain other employment-based visa holders.

The proposal is not the same as a change in the law. The existing 60-day provision remains in place unless a final rule is issued.

If the proposal is implemented, workers who lose their jobs could have less time to make alternative arrangements. The consequences could be especially difficult for families with children in US schools, housing commitments and spouses whose own work authorisation depends on the principal applicant's immigration status.

"For an H-1B employee, however, the more immediate concern is often employment continuity. When a job ends, immigration status can become an urgent matter. Under the existing regulations, eligible workers may receive a discretionary grace period of up to 60 consecutive days, or until the end of their authorised validity period, whichever is shorter. The Department of Homeland Security has proposed eliminating this provision, although the existing regulation remains in place. A professional who has spent ten years building a career in America may therefore find that a sudden employment decision has consequences extending well beyond the workplace. This dependence on an employer is an inherent feature of the H-1B route and deserves greater consideration when families make long-term decisions about moving to the United States," said Wadhwa.

4. The Green Card backlog remains a major hurdle for Indians

Even professionals who have successfully secured H-1B visas and spent years working in the US can face another challenge: obtaining permanent residency.

The November 2026 US Department of State Visa Bulletin shows India's employment-based Green Card backlog remains substantial.

For Indian applicants, the Final Action Date stands at November 1, 2013, under the EB-2 category and January 22, 2014, under EB-3.

These dates indicate which priority-date applicants can move to the final stage of the process. They do not provide a precise estimate of how long an individual applicant will have to wait.

The backlog can affect major financial and family decisions. Buying a home, changing employers, planning children's education and making long-term investments become more complicated when permanent residency remains uncertain.

For someone who has spent a decade building a career in the US, the prospect of continuing to wait for a Green Card can be frustrating.

An H-1B visa and an employment-based Green Card are two separate immigration processes. Holding the former does not remove an applicant from the queue for the latter.

Immigration lawyer Rahul Soni, a Partner at Fragomen, has discussed the appeal of EB-5 for investors facing long employment-based Green Card queues.

"Today, many EB-5 investors are obtaining green card approvals within approximately one year of initiating the process, a notably expedited timeline in the current US immigration landscape. This can be particularly advantageous for nationals of countries such as India and China, who often face significant backlogs in traditional employment-based immigrant visa categories," Soni said in June 2026.

However, he also cautioned that speed is not the only consideration.

“Long-term certainty is equally important,” he wrote.

5. Is the EB-5 investor visa an alternative?

Against this backdrop, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is attracting attention among Indian professionals and families with substantial financial resources.

Unlike the H-1B route, which depends on employer sponsorship, EB-5 allows eligible foreign investors to pursue US permanent residency through a qualifying investment in a US business that meets the programme's job-creation requirements.

The current minimum investment thresholds are:

$800,000 for qualifying investments in targeted employment areas, including eligible rural and high-unemployment areas, and qualifying infrastructure projects.

$1.05 million for investments outside these categories.

The programme also reserves a portion of its annual visa allocation for specific investment categories: 20% for rural projects, 10% for high-unemployment areas and 2% for infrastructure projects.

The November 2026 Visa Bulletin lists the rural, high-unemployment and infrastructure reserved EB-5 categories as current for Indian applicants. The unreserved EB-5 category, however, has a Final Action Date of December 1, 2023.

This distinction is important. Visa availability differs across categories, and a current category does not guarantee approval or a particular processing timeline.

The investment thresholds are also scheduled for an inflation-linked adjustment from January 1, 2027. Applicants should check the applicable amounts before filing.

6. Does investing $800,000 guarantee a Green Card?

No. The EB-5 programme is not a simple payment-for-residency arrangement.

Investors must demonstrate that their funds have been obtained lawfully and that the investment meets the programme's requirements, including job creation. The capital must remain at risk under the programme rules.

This means that neither the return of the invested amount nor immigration approval is guaranteed.

Harsh Roongta, founder of Fee-Only Investment Advisors LLP, has cautioned investors about the financial risks of the route in a Business Standard column.

“Investors can potentially lose the entire amount invested,” he wrote.

His warning is particularly relevant for families considering EB-5 as an alternative to employer-sponsored immigration. The decision involves committing a substantial amount of capital to a project whose commercial performance and immigration outcome are not assured.

Rohit Turkhud of CSG Law has also highlighted the distinction between the immigration objective and the investment itself.

“The investment is at risk under statute, and the programme's primary purpose is to obtain a US green card, not to generate investment returns,” he told Business Standard.

An investor must therefore assess the underlying project carefully. This includes examining the business plan, funding structure, job-creation projections, regional centre credentials, immigration filings and exit arrangements.

Independent legal and financial advice is essential before committing funds.

7. Can the entire family be included?

One reason EB-5 attracts families is that an eligible investor may include a spouse and qualifying unmarried children under 21 in the application, subject to applicable immigration rules.

For Indian parents with children approaching university age, this can be an important consideration. It allows families to consider immigration, education and long-term settlement together rather than treating each child's immigration status as a separate issue.

However, the child's age at the relevant stages of the immigration process matters. Families should seek legal advice on the Child Status Protection Act and how it applies to their individual circumstances.

EB-5 also has provisions that can allow eligible applicants to seek employment authorisation and travel documents while their immigrant petition is pending, subject to filing and eligibility requirements. These benefits should not be treated as automatic or as a substitute for final Green Card approval.

8. H-1B or EB-5: Which route makes sense?

The two programmes serve different purposes and are not direct substitutes.

"An EB-5 investment calls for the same financial scrutiny as any substantial capital commitment. The project, s business plan, funding structure, job creation projections, regional centre credentials, immigration filings and exit arrangements all require careful examination. The invested capital must remain at risk under the programme's requirements, and neither repayment of the investment nor immigration approval is guaranteed. Meeting the minimum investment threshold alone does not establish the strength of a project or ensure a successful immigration outcome.

Investors must therefore understand both the immigration requirements and the underlying commercial proposition. Independent legal and financial advice is essential before making such a commitment. EB-5 is not a replacement for H-1B, and the two programmes serve different purposes. The H-1B route remains relevant for professionals whose immediate objective is employment in the United States. EB-5 is relevant to individuals and families who meet the financial and eligibility requirements and wish to pursue permanent residency through investment," said Wadhwa.

The H-1B route remains relevant for professionals whose immediate objective is to work in the US. It does not require a large investment, but it depends on employer sponsorship and is subject to employment and immigration conditions.

EB-5 is meant for individuals and families who have the financial capacity to make a qualifying investment and want to pursue permanent residency through an investment-based route. It requires substantial capital and involves commercial and immigration risks.