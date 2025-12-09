Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Be careful while travelling through China, India warns its citizens

Be careful while travelling through China, India warns its citizens

India has advised citizens to use discretion when travelling through China after an Arunachal Pradesh traveller alleged harassment during transit in Shanghai

china Flag, China

China (Photo: Reuters)

PTI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Monday advised its nationals to be careful while travelling to or transiting through China, more than two weeks after a woman from Arunachal Pradesh was allegedly harassed at the Shanghai airport.
 
New Delhi also said that it expects the Chinese authorities to provide assurance that Indian citizens transiting through Chinese airports will not be "selectively targeted and harassed".
 
India also hoped that regulations governing international air travel would be respected by the Chinese authorities.
 
The Indian national, Pema Wang Thongdok, had alleged that Chinese immigration officials at the Shanghai airport detained her for 18 hours on November 21 during a transit halt after refusing to recognise her Indian passport as her birthplace is Arunachal Pradesh.
 
 
New Delhi had lodged a strong protest with China following the incident.

Also Read

china trains

Inside China's wireless train convoy hauling cargo equal to 3 Eiffel Towers

rare earth minerals, rare earths

Japan's rare earth strategy offers West a roadmap to reduce China reliance

Military radar towers on Yonaguni, the westernmost inhabited island of Japan

Japan speeds up building 'missile archipelago' near Taiwan to counter China

Donald Trump

Trump allows Nvidia to ship H200 AI chips to China, aims to keep US ahead

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

China Politburo makes boosting domestic demand top priority for 2026

 
"We fully share your concern following the recent incident at Shanghai airport that you have cited," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing while responding to a question on the incident.
 
"We expect the Chinese authorities to provide assurances that Indian citizens transiting through Chinese airports will not be selectively targeted, arbitrarily detained or harassed and that regulations governing international air travel would be respected by the Chinese side," he said.
 
Jaiswal said the Ministry of External Affairs would "advise Indian nationals to exercise due discretion while travelling to or transiting through China".
 
After India last month protested the alleged harassment of Thongdok, the Chinese foreign ministry rejected the allegations saying the actions were in accordance with the regulations.
 
In a series of social media posts, Thongdok had said Chinese immigration officials at Shanghai airport detained her for 18 hours on the ground that her passport was "invalid" as her birthplace is Arunachal Pradesh.
 
"They called my Indian passport invalid as my birthplace is Arunachal Pradesh which they claimed is Chinese territory," she said.
In its reaction, India said Arunachal Pradesh has been an integral and inalienable part of India.
 
A strong demarche (a formal diplomatic protest) was made with the Chinese side, in Beijing and in Delhi, on the same day the incident took place. 

More From This Section

US visa, H4, H1B

$100k-a-day for H-1B visa? US entrepreneur backs foreign talent at any cost

US Immigrations, immigrants, border, us-mexico, Security

What $5,000 apprehension fee means for migrants entering US illegally

Visa

130 foreign nationals detained for deportation in Delhi's Dwarka crackdown

UK, UK immigration, UK visa

UK crackdown: Care-home boss jailed for hiring Indian migrants illegally

US visa, US immigration, green card

US may expand travel ban to 30+ countries. What it means for travellers?

Topics : China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon