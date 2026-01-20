Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 05:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Canada adds 5,000 permanent residency spots for French-speaking immigrants

Canada adds 5,000 permanent residency spots for French-speaking immigrants

Extra permanent residence spaces will be routed through provincial nominee programmes as Ottawa lifts Francophone targets beyond Quebec

Mark Carney, Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney makes a live address on Canada's plan to build a stronger economy, in advance of the 2025 Budget, in Ottawa, Ontario, October 22, 2025. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 5:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Canada’s immigration department on Monday announced an additional 5,000 permanent residence admissions spots for provinces and territories, in a move to bring in more French-speaking newcomers outside Quebec.
 
The extra spaces will be carved out of federal selection allocations and added to the permanent residence quotas already assigned to provinces and territories for their provincial nominee programmes and immigration pilots. The change forms part of Canada’s broader push to raise Francophone immigration levels beyond Quebec.
 
The announcement was made by Lena Metlege Diab, who also confirmed that Canada once again exceeded its annual Francophone immigration target in 2025 and plans to raise these targets further in the years ahead.
   
What this means for provincial nominee programme candidates
 
With the added allocation, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada is extending its focus on French-speaking immigration beyond federal pathways to include provincial routes as well.

Also Read

Eight core sectors grow 1.8% in November after flat October performance

Core sector growth slows to 3.7% in December on lower oil, gas output

PhonePe

Walmart-backed payments major PhonePe gets Sebi approval for IPO

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

All emergencies, one number: Delhi rolls out '112' helpline under ERSS

scabies cases

Rising scabies cases across the UK raise fresh public health concerns

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

US, Europe to find way out of Greenland dispute: American Treasury chief

 
Provinces and territories are now expected to reserve a share of their nomination invitations for French-speaking candidates. For applicants with French language skills, this creates an additional route to secure a provincial nomination, alongside existing pathways.
 
The federal government has not yet clarified how the 5,000 reserved permanent residence spots will be divided among provinces and territories.
 
How the provincial nominee programme works
 
Canada’s Provincial Nominee Program allows provinces and territories to nominate people who match local labour market needs. These programmes cover a range of streams, including skilled workers, international graduates and business applicants, with eligibility rules set by each province.
 
Successful nominees can receive additional points under the federal Express Entry system or apply directly for permanent residence through non-Express Entry streams.
 
Francophone immigration target exceeded again
 
Alongside the allocation increase, the minister confirmed that for the fourth consecutive year Canada surpassed its Francophone immigration target. In 2025, around 8.9% of permanent residents admitted outside Quebec were French-speaking.
 
This exceeded the previous year’s target of 8.5%, with most French-speaking newcomers arriving through Express Entry.
 
The government also reiterated its commitment to higher targets in the coming years, as outlined in the 2026–2028 Immigration Levels Plan.
 
IRCC has set the following targets for French-speaking permanent residents outside Quebec:
 
• 9% in 2026
• 9.5% in 2027
• 10.5% in 2028
 
Measures already in place
 
To support these targets, the federal government has rolled out several initiatives:
 
• A dedicated Express Entry category for candidates with French-language proficiency
• The Francophone Mobility work permit programme
• The Francophone Minority Community Student Pilot
• The upcoming Welcoming Francophone Communities initiative
 
Ottawa said these measures, together with the newly announced provincial allocation, form the pathway towards reaching a 12% share of French-speaking permanent resident admissions outside Quebec by 2029.

More From This Section

US visa, US immigration, green card

Green card holders beware: These 10 mistakes can cost you US residency

Canada

Bringing parents to Canada in 2026: What Indian families should know

UK, London

UK to reimburse Global Talent visa fees to woo AI, tech and science talent

Federal law enforcement officers attempt to disperse demonstrators protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in St. Paul, Minnesota

Immigration raids in Minneapolis ripple through jobs, schools, and wallets

H1B Visa

Indian-origin FedEx CEO speaks out amid H-1B hiring row and job-cut claims

Topics : Canada Immigration immigration BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMicroplastics in Hot Coffee CupsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayWhy are Market Down TodayIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DateBudget 2026Gold and Silver Rate Today