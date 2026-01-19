Monday, January 19, 2026 | 02:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian-origin FedEx CEO speaks out amid H-1B hiring row and job-cut claims

Indian-origin FedEx CEO speaks out amid H-1B hiring row and job-cut claims

FedEx denies favouring foreign hires after criticism over US job cuts and rising H-1B approvals

H1B Visa

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 2:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

FedEx Chief Executive Officer Raj Subramaniam, an Indian-born business leader who rose to head one of the world’s largest logistics companies, has spoken publicly on immigration and US visa limits amid criticism over the company’s hiring practices.
 
His remarks come at a time when immigration, particularly the H-1B visa programme, has again become a sensitive political and economic issue in the United States.
 
In an interview with The New York Times, he underlined that FedEx operates as a merit-based organisation and offers opportunities based on skills and performance, not nationality.
 
His comments followed online criticism and media reports accusing FedEx of increasing its use of H-1B visas while reducing jobs for Americans in certain regions. A report by The Dallas Express cited official data suggesting that H-1B approvals linked to FedEx rose sharply after the company secured a large US government logistics contract.
   
FedEx’s response to hiring claims

FedEx has rejected the allegation that it is replacing US workers with foreign employees. A company spokesperson said the data does not reflect actual hiring, as not all visa approvals result in employment. The company stressed that it complies with all federal immigration laws and hires across a wide range of roles requiring different skill sets.
 
Subramaniam’s take on immigration
 
During the interview, Subramaniam said he believes strongly in legal immigration and credited the US system for creating opportunities for people like him. Born in Thiruvananthapuram and raised in a middle-class family, Subramaniam moved to the US in the late 1980s to pursue higher studies after graduating from the Indian Institute of Technology. Education, he said, was the key to his journey.
Speaking cautiously amid the controversy, Subramaniam described his own story as an example of what legal immigration can enable. He said he was grateful for the opportunities he received in the US and added that such stories were difficult to replicate elsewhere.
 
Trade pressures add to the challenge
Subramaniam also spoke on the business environment. FedEx is facing higher costs due to shifting US tariff policies, which the company has said, could result in a $1 billion impact. Despite this, FedEx expects higher revenue and is expanding operations in cities such as Bengaluru, Istanbul and Dublin.

