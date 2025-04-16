Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 08:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Canada Express Entry: 825 candidates invited for permanent residency

Canada Express Entry: 825 candidates invited for permanent residency

The latest draw was limited to Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) candidates

Canada Indian

IRCC’s Immigration Levels Plan for 2025–2027 sets a target of 124,680 new permanent residents through Express Entry in 2025. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Canada has issued 825 invitations to apply (ITAs) for permanent residence in its latest Express Entry draw, which was held on April 14, 2025. This was the first draw since Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) removed Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) points for arranged employment.
 
The draw was limited to Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) candidates, and applicants needed a minimum CRS score of 764 to be eligible. Only those who had created an Express Entry profile by August 17, 2024, were considered.
 
Recent Express Entry draw history
 
April 14, 2025: 825 ITAs issued in a PNP draw; CRS cut-off was 764  
 
March 21, 2025: 7,500 ITAs issued for French language proficiency; CRS cut-off was 379  

March 17, 2025: 536 ITAs issued in a PNP draw; CRS cut-off was 736  
March 6, 2025: 4,500 ITAs issued for French language proficiency; CRS cut-off was 410  
March 3, 2025: 725 ITAs issued in a PNP draw; CRS cut-off was 667
 
So far in 2025, Canada has issued 31,508 ITAs through the Express Entry system.
 
What happens after an ITA is issued
 
Candidates who receive an ITA have 60 days to submit a complete application for permanent residence. Required documents include:
 
Valid passport or travel document  
Birth certificate  
Proof of work experience  
Police clearance  
Immigration medical exam results  
Proof of settlement funds  
Photographs of the applicant and included family members  
 
IRCC’s Immigration Levels Plan for 2025–2027 sets a target of 124,680 new permanent residents through Express Entry in 2025. However, ITAs do not always translate into landings, as some applications may be refused or returned.
 
Effects of removing CRS points for arranged employment
 
The decision to remove CRS points for arranged employment has changed the makeup of the Express Entry pool. Candidates who previously had job offers supported by a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) could receive 50 or 200 additional CRS points, depending on the role.
 
Between March 16 and April 14, 2025, the number of candidate profiles in higher CRS brackets dropped noticeably:
 
501–600 CRS: Decreased by 5,740 profiles  
491–500 CRS: Decreased by 1,618 profiles  
481–490 CRS: Decreased by 984 profiles  
 
Combined, these brackets saw 8,342 fewer profiles. Many of these are believed to have moved into lower score ranges after losing the extra points.
 
Despite the drop in higher-score profiles, the pool grew overall by 7,373 new profiles during the same period.
 
Score ranges that saw increases
 
461–470 CRS: +2,157 profiles  
451–460 CRS: +1,750  
401–450 CRS: +5,814  
301–350 CRS: +1,496  
0–300 CRS: +2,516  
 
IRCC data suggests that some profiles redistributed from upper score bands likely landed in the 461–470 range, aligning with the number of profiles that lost 50 CRS points.
 
Current pool composition (as of April 14, 2025), as per IRCC:
 
Total profiles: 244,282  
601–1200 CRS: 816  
501–600 CRS: 19,782  
451–500 CRS: 71,542  
491–500: 12,093  
481–490: 12,359  
471–480: 16,215  
461–470: 16,189  
451–460: 14,686  
401–450 CRS: 67,301  
351–400 CRS: 53,479  
301–350 CRS: 22,799  
0–300 CRS: 8,563  
 
Even with an overall rise in the number of candidate profiles compared to December 2024, the CRS score ranges of 501–600, 490–500, and 481–490 now show similar totals to those seen before the removal of arranged employment points, according to IRCC.
 
While the job offer no longer adds CRS points, it will still be relevant for eligibility under:
 
The Federal Skilled Worker Program  
The Federal Skilled Trades Program  
Some Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) streams
 
Fake LMIAs issue
 
An LMIA is a document issued by Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) allowing Canadian employers to hire foreign workers if no Canadian is available for the job. Until now, this report could give applicants an extra boost in CRS points.
 
But the system had been misused. “Earlier, candidates with a CRS score of around 470, 480, or 500, where the cut-off for invitations could be as high as 540, 550, or 560, were purchasing fake LMIA job offers for large sums of money, between $30,000 and $50,000,” said Ajay Sharma, an immigration expert. “This would raise their points and improve their chances of receiving an invitation to apply.”
 
Sharma said removing the 50 points linked to LMIA-backed job offers is expected to reduce misuse and make the process fairer.

Canada Immigration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

