Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / China issues over 85,000 visas to Indians in 2025 after easing rules

China issues over 85,000 visas to Indians in 2025 after easing rules

'Welcome more Indian friends to visit China, experience an open, safe, vibrant, sincere and friendly China,' says Chinese Ambassador

Chinese visa

Chinese visa

Amit Kumar New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Chinese embassy in New Delhi and consulates elsewhere in India issued more than 85,000 visas to Indian citizens in the first four months of the year. Ambassador Xu Feihong has said, urging more “friends” to visit his country.
 
According to the Chinese embassy’s website, visas were granted for tourism, business, employment, study, visiting family members, and transit. “By April 9,2025 the Chinese Embassy and Consulates-General in India issued more than 85,000 visas to Indian citizens,” it said.
Xu wrote on X last week: “As of April 9, 2025, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates in India have issued more than 85,000 visas to Indian citizens traveling to China this year. Welcome more Indian friends to visit China, experience an open, safe, vibrant, sincere and friendly China.”
 
Compared to 2023 the numbers are increasing, from 180,000 visas issued in the year 2023 to  85,000 just in the first four months of the year 2025.
 
Key development behind this

Also Read

Saudi Arabia

Saudi halts short-term visas for 14 nations including India, ahead of Hajj

Payment, Card, ATM, ATM, Money, Transaction

India pushes homegrown network to rival Visa, Mastercard in payments

PremiumUS visa, H4, H1B

Tourism Ministry working to ease visa processes for foreign travellers

Thailand

Thailand plans to cut visa-free tourists' stay from 60 to 30 days

tourism

India's visa applications up 11% in 2024, Canada and China among favourites

 
Last August, the Chinese embassy posted a notice on its website listing updated requirements for visa applications. It announced following relaxations:
 
No prior online appointment needed: Indian applicants don’t need prior appointments for visa application; they can directly submit applications at visa centres on working days.
 
Biometric exemption for short-term stays: Applicants visiting for short-term single or double-entry (staying for less than 180 days) are exempted from collection of biometric data (fingerprints).
 
Reduced visa fees: The fees for getting the visa has also been lowered. The new charges are as follows 
 Visa fee for Indian passport holders
Visa Category
Visa Fee
Single entry
Rs2900
Double-entry
Rs4400
Six months multiple-entry
Rs5900
12 months or above multiple-entry
Rs8800
Group visa/Each applicant
Rs1800
Official group visa/Each applicant
Rs1800
 
Where to apply for Chinese visa
 
According to the notification on the Chinese embassy website dated August 20,2024.
 
Applicants can submit documents at the Chinese visa application service centres in New Delhi, Mumbai or Kolkata. For applicants residing in Maharashtra or Karnataka, their visa applications are processed by the Chinese Consulate General in Mumbai. For applicants in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal, visa applications are processed by the consulate in Kolkata. For applicants residing in other places, their visa applications are processed by the Chinese embassy in New Delhi.
 
Visa centres will accept on the same day applications that meet requirements
 
Material requirements
 
Chinese Visa Application Form and Confirmation Page of Online Visa Application.
 
Original passport which should be valid for at least six months, with two or more blank visa pages.
Photocopy of passport information pages and expired passports within five years.
 
If the name recorded in the new passport does not correspond to that in the expired passport, the original and copy of the document certifying the change of name issued by the relevant official. 
 
Two recent colour passport photos (full face, front view and bare head，size: 48mm×33mm，within 6 months).
 
Original and photocopy of the proof of legal stay, residence, employment or study status or valid visa (applicable to applicants of non-Indian citizens).
 
Copy of the most recently obtained Chinese visa (if any).
 
Visa category document. (refer to the table below)
 
Visa  Categories Description of Visa Supporting Documents
C Issued to foreign crew members  of international transportation,  including aircraft, trains and ships,or motor vehicle driver engaged  in cross-border transport activities,or to the accompanying family members of the crew members ofthe above-mentioned ships. Guarantee Letter from foreign  transport company.
D Issued to those who intend to  reside in China permanently. Original and photocopy of the  Confirmation Form for Foreigner  Permanent Residence Status issuedby the Ministry of Public Security of China.
F Issued to those who intend to go to China for exchanges, visits,  study tours and other activities. Invitation Letter issued by relevant entity or individual in China.
G Issued to those who intend to  transit through China. Onward air (train or ship)  ticket with confirmed date and  seat to the destination country or region.
J1 Issued to resident journalists of  foreign news organizations stationed  in China. The intended duration of stay in China exceeds 180 days. Visa Notification Letter issued by the Information Department of theMinistry of Foreign Affairs of  China and an official letter issued  by the media organization for  which the journalist works.
J2 Issued to foreign journalists of  foreign news organizations who  intend to go to China for short-termnews coverage. The intended  duration of stay in China is no  more than 180 days. Visa Notification Letter issued by the Information Department of the  Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China or other authorized units in China and an official letter issued by the media organization for which the journalist works.
L Issued to those who intend to tour and have sight seeing in China. Tour Itinerary; hotel order; airline ticket order; bank account deposit proof (no less than 1 Lakh Rupees); invitation letter issued by relevant entity or individual when necessary.
M Issued to those who intend to go to China for commercial and trade  activities. Documents on the commercial  activity issued by a trade partner  in China, or trade fair invitation  or other invitation letters issued  by relevant entity or individual;  copy of business license of invitation party; copy of front and back sideof the inviter’s ID card, or the legalrepresentative’s ID card.
Q1 Issued to the family members of  Chinese citizens or foreigners  with Chinese permanent residence  permit, intending to go to China for  family reunion. The intended  duration of stay in China exceeds  180 days.  “Family members” refers to spouses, parents, sons, daughters, spouses  of sons or daughters, brothers,  sisters, grandparents, grandsons,  granddaughters and parents-in-law.
(1) Invitation Letter issued by  Chinese citizen or foreign citizen with Chinese permanent residencepermit.  (2) Photocopy of Chinese ID cardof the inviting individual or foreign passport and permanent residence permit.  (3) Original and photocopy of  certification (marriage certificate,  birth certificate etc.) showing the  relationship of family members between applicant and inviting individual.
Q2 Issued to the relatives of Chinese citizens or foreigners with permanent residence permit, intending to go  to China for family visit. The intended duration of stay in China is nomore than 180 days. R Issued to high-level talents. Confirmation Letter for High Level  Foreign Talents. S1 Issued to the family members who intend to go to China to visit the foreigners working or  studying in China, or to those who intend to go to China for  other private affairs. The intendedduration of stay in China exceeds  180 days.  “Family members” refers to spouses, parents, sons or daughters under the age of 18, parents-in-law.
(1) Invitation Letter from the  inviting individual.  (2) Photocopy of the inviting  Individual’s passport and residence  permit.  (3) Original and photocopy of  certification (marriage certificate,  birth certificate etc. and kinship attestation issued by Chinese Embassy or Consulate-General) showing the relationship betweenapplicant and inviting individual.  For private affairs, documentation  identifying the nature of the private affairs should be provided as  required by consular officers.
S2 Issued to family members who intendto visit foreigners working or  studying in China, or to those who intend to go to China for other  private matters. The intended durationof stay in China is no more than 180 days.  “Family members” refers to spouses,parents, sons,daughters, spouses of  sons or daughters, brothers, sisters,  grandparents, grandsons,  granddaughters and parents-in-law. X1 Issued to those who intend to  study in China for a period of  more than 180 days.
(1) Original and photocopy of the  Admission Letter issued by a schoolor other entities in China.  (2) Photocopy of “Visa Application for Study in China” (Form JW201 or Form JW202).
X2 Issued to those who intend to  study in China for a period of nomore than 180 days. Z Issued to those who intend to work in China. Valid “Notice for Foreigner’s Work Permit”    

More From This Section

New Zealand

New Zealand investor visa revamped: 2,500+ visits in just two weeks

F1 visa, US Students

New US immigration ID rule: F-1 visa holders fear scrutiny in daily life

Marriage, Muslim marriage

Married a US citizen or green card holder? Be ready for tough fraud checks

UK visa

UK visa applications fall 40% in 2025; student dependant visas down 85%

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

US immigrants, H-1B, green card holders must carry ID 24x7 or face jail

Topics : Visa China tourism immigration student visa BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLatest News LIVEUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon