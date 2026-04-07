20 Indians died abroad daily in 5 years; UAE, Saudi top fatality numbers

Nearly 20 Indian workers died on foreign soil each day over the past five years, taking the total to 37,740, with most fatalities reported from Gulf nations, according to data shared by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Gulf countries accounted for over 86% of total deaths.

The total number of Indian worker fatalities abroad stood at 37,740 between 2021 and 2025. A detailed cause-wise breakup of these deaths was not provided.

Indian missions overseas also received 80,985 complaints related to workplace issues and exploitation. The highest number of grievances came from the UAE, followed by Kuwait, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. Complaints nearly doubled from 11,632 in 2021 to 22,479 in 2025, reflecting rising concerns among migrant workers.

Top 10 countries with the highest number of Indian worker deaths (2021–2025)

UAE – 12,380

Saudi Arabia – 11,757

Kuwait – 3,890

Oman – 2,821

Malaysia – 1,915

Qatar – 1,760

USA – 454

Singapore – 451

Nigeria – 210

UK – 188

Death trends over the years

The data showed that the highest number of deaths occurred in 2021, with 8,234 Indian workers losing their lives abroad. This was followed by a drop to 6,614 deaths in 2022, after which the numbers rose steadily to 7,291 in 2023, 7,747 in 2024, and 7,854 in 2025.

Gulf countries accounted for over 86% of these deaths. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia recorded the highest number of fatalities, with 12,380 and 11,757 deaths, respectively, during the five-year period.

They were followed by Kuwait (3,890), Oman (2,821), Malaysia (1,915), and Qatar (1,760). During this period, Indian missions received 80,985 complaints of abuse, exploitation, and workplace grievances. The UAE accounted for the highest number of complaints at 16,965, followed by Kuwait (15,234), Oman (13,295), and Saudi Arabia (12,988).

Complaints surge across regions

Parliamentary records from 2018, cited by the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI), showed that nearly 10 Indian workers died every day in the Gulf region between 2012 and mid-2018. The analysis noted that at least 24,570 Indian workers died across six Gulf nations, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, during that period.

In comparison, the latest government data shows that 32,608 Indian workers died in Gulf countries, excluding Bahrain, between 2021 and 2025. This translates to an average of nearly 18 worker deaths per day in the region.

Outside the Gulf, Malaysia and the Maldives also recorded a significant number of labour-related complaints, at 8,333 and 2,981, respectively.

Meanwhile, several Southeast Asian countries reported relatively low fatalities but high grievance volumes. Myanmar recorded zero worker deaths over the five-year period but registered 2,548 complaints, including a sharp rise to 1,863 in 2025 alone. Cambodia reported 31 deaths alongside 2,531 complaints, while Laos recorded 11 deaths and 2,416 complaints.

Reports of labour issues have increased steadily over the past five years, peaking in 2025 at 22,479 complaints, up from 16,263 in 2024 and nearly double the 11,632 reported in 2021.

Issues faced by Indian workers abroad

According to the ministry’s reply, the most common issues faced by Indian workers abroad include delayed or unpaid salaries and end-of-service benefits.

Other complaints include the unauthorised retention of passports by employers, denial of leave, longer working hours without overtime pay, and sudden job loss due to company closures. The ministry also noted instances of ill-treatment, denial of labour rights, and refusal by employers to grant exit visas.

Detailing the response, Singh said the safety and well-being of Indian nationals abroad remains a priority.

In addition to consular assistance and legal support, the Government of India has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on labour and manpower cooperation with several countries to safeguard the interests of Indian workers.

West Asia conflict

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia involving Israel, the United States, and Iran, the Ministry of External Affairs said last week that eight Indian nationals have died while one remains missing in various incidents in the region.