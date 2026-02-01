Canada Super Visa open for parents, grandparents: Rules and how to apply

If you were waiting to sponsor your parents or grandparents to Canada in 2026, there’s an important update. The government recently confirmed that the Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP) will not reopen next year. For now, the Super Visa is the only option that allows parents and grandparents to live in Canada for long stays without becoming permanent residents.

What is the Canada Super Visa?

A Canada Super Visa is valid for up to 10 years, allowing parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens or permanent residents to make multiple entries into the country. Individuals with this visa can stay in Canada for up to 5 consecutive years per visit.

It allows holders to stay in Canada for extended periods without the need to renew their status every six months, which is required under a regular visitor visa.

Key features include:

• Stay of up to five years per visit

• Option to extend the stay by up to two additional years from inside Canada

• Visa validity of up to 10 years, depending on passport validity

• Multiple entries during the validity period

Who can apply?

The applicant must be:

• A parent or grandparent of a Canadian citizen or permanent resident

• Applying from outside Canada

• Medically admissible and without criminal inadmissibility

• Able to show ties to their home country and intent to return

The host in Canada must:

• Be at least 18 years old

• Be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, or registered Indian

• Meet minimum income requirements

• Provide a signed invitation letter promising financial support for the duration of the stay

Why the Super Visa matters now

IRCC has confirmed that the PGP will not accept new applications in 2026. This means the Super Visa is currently the only option that allows parents and grandparents to stay in Canada for several years at a stretch.

Income thresholds for hosts were updated in 2025 to account for inflation. The host must meet the minimum gross income requirement based on total family size.

Minimum income required (CAD):

1 person: 30,526 (approx ₹18 lakh)

2 people: 38,002 (approx ₹23 lakh)

3 people: 46,720 (approx ₹28 lakh)

4 people: 56,724 (approx ₹34 lakh)

5 people: 64,336 (approx ₹39 lakh)

6 people: 72,560 (approx ₹44 lakh)

7 people: 80,784 (approx ₹49 lakh)

Each additional person: 8,224 (₹501,664)

Income must be shown using Canada Revenue Agency documents, such as a Notice of Assessment.

How family size is counted

Family size includes:

• The Super Visa applicant or applicants

• The host and their spouse or partner

• Dependent children

• Anyone previously sponsored by the host whose undertaking is still in effect

Health insurance rules

Health insurance is mandatory for all Super Visa applicants. The policy must:

• Be valid for at least one year from the date of entry

• Cover healthcare, hospitalisation and repatriation

• Provide a minimum coverage of 100,000

• Be fully paid, not just a quotation

• Be issued by a Canadian insurer or an OSFI-approved foreign insurer

Border officers may ask to see proof of insurance at the port of entry.

How to apply: Step by step guide

Step 1: Collect documents

• Invitation letter from the host

• Proof of the host’s income

• Proof of relationship

• Medical exam confirmation

• Health insurance policy

• Passport and completed visa forms

Step 2: Apply online

• Submit the application through the IRCC portal

• The application must be filed while the applicant is outside Canada

Step 3: Pay fees

Visa application fee: 100 (around ₹5,000)

Biometrics fee, if applicable, at an additional cost

Step 4: Processing

Average processing time ranges from 90 to 190 days, depending on the country of application.

Step 5: Travel to Canada

Carry the passport, insurance policy and invitation letter while travelling.

Processing times:

India: around 197 days

United States: around 77 days

Pakistan: around 178 days

Philippines: around 117 days

IRCC advises applicants to check processing times regularly, as they can change.

What you cannot do on a Super Visa

• Work in Canada

• Study in programmes longer than six months

Approximate costs include:

Super Visa application fee: 100 (₹5,000)

Private medical insurance, which varies by age, coverage and insurer

Can Super Visa holders apply for permanent residence?

The Super Visa is a temporary resident visa. Parents and grandparents may apply separately for permanent residence later if they qualify under an available immigration programme, including the PGP when it reopens.