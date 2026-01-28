EU's Legal Gateway in India: Faster, easier routes for students, workers

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday said the European Union will soon open its first Legal Gateway Office in India, creating a single access point for Indian workers, professionals and students seeking authorised routes to the bloc’s 27 member states.

Speaking about the initiative, von der Leyen said mobility for students, researchers, seasonal workers and highly skilled professionals will be facilitated in line with the labour needs and policies of individual EU countries.

The announcement comes as European destinations step up outreach to Indian talent at a time when traditional study and work destinations such as the US, UK, Canada and Australia are tightening immigration pathways and post-study work rules.

Dhruv Krishnaraj, co-founder and director of Student Circus, said the move comes at a moment when Indian students are actively reassessing their options. “The opening of an EU Legal Gateway Office is a timely and welcome move, particularly as traditional student destinations such as the US, UK, Canada and Australia tighten immigration pathways, recalibrate post-study work regimes and raise compliance thresholds,” he said.

“In the current environment, Indian students are actively seeking clearer and safer alternatives,” Krishnaraj added.

How student and worker interest in Europe is shifting

Husain Tinwala, president of upGrad Rekrut, said several EU countries have already been courting Indian students and workers through policy changes. “Several EU countries such as Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Finland are already actively courting Indian students and workers by relaxing post-study work rules and skilled migration policies,” he said.

“What the Legal Gateway does is make these opportunities visible and credible at one place. For students, this shifts the conversation from ‘Europe is complicated’ to ‘which European country gives me a clear job pathway after studies.’ This aligns with a broader shift we are seeing in Indian student intent,” Tinwala said.

Data from an upGrad Rekrut report based on responses from 100,000 aspirants shows 46 per cent now prioritise career outcomes, compared with about 20 per cent who focus on permanent residency. The same report recorded a 13 per cent year-on-year fall in applications to US universities, while interest in European destinations such as Germany rose from 13.2 per cent in 2022 to 32.6 per cent in 2024–25.

“The shift is visible and it’s shaping talent mobility trends already. This European FTA will only accelerate it further,” Tinwala said.

What the Legal Gateway could change

Mayank Kumar, co-founder and chief executive of BorderPlus, said the office could reduce long-standing entry barriers for Indian professionals. “Areas such as education equivalency, qualification recognition, and structured talent dialogue can meaningfully lower entry barriers for Indian professionals over time,” he said.

At the same time, Kumar said national visa regimes will continue to shape outcomes. “Employers and professionals will still need to comply with country-specific visa norms, language requirements, and licensing frameworks,” he said.

“Where the real impact of this office could matter is in streamlining bureaucratic processes, standardising documentation, improving inter-government coordination, and reducing processing timelines,” Kumar said, adding that both study-abroad and work-abroad routes could benefit if these systems mature.

Despite nearly 1.2 lakh Indian students already studying across EU countries, information gaps remain, Krishnaraj said. Germany alone hosts around 50,000 Indian students and has emerged as the largest European destination.

“Information asymmetry has remained a key barrier,” he said. “A centralised legal gateway directly addresses this gap by creating a transparent, authoritative entry point that helps students understand their options, reduces dependence on unverified intermediaries, and limits the risk of exploitation.”

“We see this as a meaningful step forward for students; one that opens up clearer pathways, strengthens trust in Europe’s education ecosystem, and supports Indian learners in navigating global opportunities with greater confidence and certainty,” Krishnaraj added.

Fragmented visa systems remain

Saurabh Arora, founder and chief executive of University Living, said Europe’s fragmented visa framework has long confused applicants. “There is no single EU-wide student visa, and students must deal with different national requirements, timelines and post-study options,” he said.

“The Gateway Office acts as a central information hub, helping students understand country-specific visa processes, in-study work rights, qualification recognition and post-study pathways, which are often poorly understood at the outset,” Arora said.

He pointed out that Indians already form one of the largest legal talent pools entering Europe. “In 2024, Indian nationals received around 16,000 EU Blue Cards, the highest for any nationality, particularly in technology, engineering and STEM roles,” he said. Indians were also among the top recipients of first-time residence permits across EU countries.

“The office lowers friction and improves preparedness, but final access will still depend on national frameworks and local labour needs,” Arora added.

Which sectors may open up first

According to Kumar, early gains are likely in:

— IT, digital and technology roles

— Healthcare, especially nursing and allied health professions

Tinwala said technology remains the strongest fit, including software, AI, data, cloud and cybersecurity roles. “Pharma and life sciences research, especially in Ireland, Germany and Belgium, is another clear demand area,” he said. Engineering, semiconductors and advanced manufacturing are also expanding in Germany and the Netherlands.

“Green energy and sustainability roles are expected to open up further over the next few years,” Tinwala added.

Kumar said demand is also growing in:

Automotive engineering

Robotics and mechatronics

Advanced manufacturing

Food processing and agri-industrial roles

How national visa rules will still apply

Tinwala said national visa rules will continue to determine outcomes, even as access improves. “Germany has eased Blue Card thresholds, Finland and Ireland offer fast-track work permits, and the Netherlands runs employer-led skilled migrant visas,” he said.

“The Gateway won’t remove country rules, but it reduces confusion and mismatches, helping professionals apply where demand and policy are already aligned,” Tinwala said.

He added that many delays stem from fragmented requirements and applicants misreading eligibility rules. “Centralising this information can materially reduce errors, reapplications and procedural back-and-forth,” he said.

What the EU said about the office

In a statement, the EU said the Legal Gateway Office will enable the use of the EU Talent Pool IT platform to support worker recruitment where required.

Under the EU–India Comprehensive Framework of Cooperation on Mobility, Indian professionals will be connected with major employment hubs in cities such as Berlin, Paris and Amsterdam.

The office will also support:

— Intra-corporate transfers and short-term business travel

— Recognition of Indian qualifications across EU member states

— Indian students and researchers seeking opportunities at European universities

The EU said it will facilitate recognition of qualifications and overseas study periods to deepen collaboration in higher and vocational education, including joint programmes, satellite campuses and language training initiatives in India.

It also said it will support skill development in critical technology areas and back mobility programmes under Horizon Europe and Indian fellowship schemes.