EU plans offshore 'return hubs' to speed up migrant deportations: Details

The European Union (EU) is moving towards one of its toughest migration measures in recent years, with member states expected to approve rules allowing rejected asylum seekers to be transferred to offshore “return hubs” outside the bloc while awaiting deportation.

The proposal, part of the EU’s Pact on Migration and Asylum, marks a significant shift in Europe’s approach to illegal migration and deportation enforcement. The new framework is aimed at speeding up removals, reducing pressure on overcrowded detention systems inside Europe, and increasing return rates for people who no longer have the legal right to stay in the EU.

The reform is expected to be finalised on May 21 after negotiations between EU ministers and lawmakers in Brussels.

What are return hubs?

Under the proposed EU Return Regulation, member states will be allowed to send rejected asylum seekers to designated facilities in non-EU countries while deportation arrangements are processed.

These offshore centres, called “return hubs”, will function as temporary holding and processing facilities for migrants whose asylum claims have failed.

According to reports:

The hubs would be located outside EU territory

Migrants could remain there until deported to their home country or another “safe” nation

The system is intended to reduce pressure on detention infrastructure within Europe

EU governments will need agreements with third countries hosting these centres

Countries including Rwanda, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Tunisia and Egypt have reportedly been explored as possible partners for the arrangement.

The EU has said the facilities must comply with international human rights obligations, including the principle of non-refoulement, which prevents governments from sending people back to countries where they could face persecution or danger.

Why is the EU tightening rules?

The move reflects growing political pressure across Europe to control irregular migration more aggressively after years of rising asylum applications and weak deportation numbers.

EU officials have repeatedly argued that while many asylum claims are rejected, only a limited proportion of such individuals are eventually returned to their countries of origin. In several cases, migrants remain within Europe for extended periods because deportation procedures become legally or administratively difficult.

The proposed rules aim to change that through stricter enforcement measures, including:

Longer detention periods of up to 24 months in some situations

Stronger obligations for migrants to cooperate with deportation procedures

Wider use of entry bans

Faster transfer mechanisms for rejected applicants

Austria, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands have backed tougher deportation systems in recent years.

The development also mirrors a broader global trend where governments are increasingly exploring offshore migration processing arrangements. The UK’s earlier Rwanda deportation plan, though heavily challenged legally and politically, had already pushed the debate into mainstream European policymaking.

What does this mean for Indians in Europe?

For most Indians travelling or living legally in Europe, the proposed rules are unlikely to have a direct impact.

Indian nationals holding valid tourist visas, student permits, work visas or business residency permissions remain outside the immediate scope of the return hub mechanism.

However, immigration experts say the broader tightening of EU enforcement systems could indirectly affect certain categories of Indian nationals, particularly:

“Overstayers”

Individuals whose asylum applications are rejected

Those facing immigration violations

Applicants whose residence extensions are denied

Once the rules become operational, authorities across Europe may move more quickly against individuals who fall out of legal immigration status.

This could mean faster detention procedures, stricter monitoring and quicker deportation actions compared with earlier systems that often involved lengthy legal delays.

Why the proposal is controversial

Human rights groups and migrant advocacy organisations have raised concerns over the legality and ethics of transferring asylum seekers to third countries.

Critics argue that offshore processing can create accountability gaps and increase the risk of poor detention conditions, legal uncertainty and limited access to asylum protections.

Questions also remain over:

Which countries will formally agree to host return hubs

How detainees’ rights will be monitored

Who will bear operational costs

Whether the system can withstand legal scrutiny in European courts

Despite these concerns, political momentum inside Europe currently appears to favour stricter migration controls, particularly as immigration remains a major electoral issue across several EU nations.

What happens next?

The return hub framework is part of the wider EU Pact on Migration and Asylum, which has been under negotiation for years.

The European Parliament had already backed major parts of the migration package earlier in 2026, and the finalisation of the Return Regulation would pave the way for implementation from mid-2026 onwards.

More details on agreements with partner countries, operational rules and enforcement mechanisms are expected in the coming months.

For Indian travellers, students and professionals in Europe, maintaining valid immigration status will become increasingly important as European governments move towards tighter monitoring and faster enforcement systems.