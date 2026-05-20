Thailand ends 60-day visa-free entry in major tourism policy rollback

Thailand is rolling back some of its tourism-friendly visa policies as the government cracks down on crime and illegal employment involving foreign nationals, in a move that could also impact Indian travellers and businesses closely connected to one of India’s most popular overseas destinations.

Thailand’s cabinet on Tuesday approved ending the 60-day visa-free entry scheme introduced during the country’s post-pandemic tourism recovery, replacing it with shorter visa-free stays and stricter entry oversight.

Under the revised rules:

travellers from 93 countries and territories will see visa-free stays reduced from 60 days to 30 days, while some nationalities may again require visas on arrival.

Although Thai authorities have not yet formally clarified India’s final status under the revised framework, Indian travellers are closely watching the changes because India currently enjoys Thailand’s expanded 60-day visa-free entry scheme.

India has become one of Thailand’s most important tourism markets in recent years, driven by affordable short-haul international travel,

weddings and group tourism,

nightlife and leisure travel,

and increasing direct connectivity between Indian cities and Thai tourist hubs such as Bangkok, Phuket and Pattaya.

Travel industry reports by MakeMyTrip and Agoda indicate Thailand is among the most preferred visa-free destinations for Indian travellers.

Thailand had expanded visa-free access from 57 countries to 93 countries in 2024 as part of a broader tourism recovery push after Covid devastated the sector.

For Indians, the relaxed rules helped transform Thailand into one of the easiest international destinations to visit, especially for:

spontaneous vacations,

digital nomads,

long-stay travellers,

and budget tourists.

However, Thai authorities now say the liberal entry system has increasingly been misused by:

international criminal syndicates,

overstaying visitors,

and foreigners working illegally in sectors reserved for Thai citizens.

The visa tightening comes at a difficult moment for Thailand’s tourism economy.

Tourism contributes roughly one-fifth of Thailand’s economy, but visitor arrivals still remain below pre-pandemic levels. Thailand’s economic planning agency has now lowered its 2026 foreign tourist forecast to:

32 million visitors,

down from:

35 million earlier projected,

signalling a second straight annual decline in arrivals.

The outlook has worsened further due to rising geopolitical tensions and higher fuel costs linked to the Middle East conflict, which are making long-haul travel more expensive.

Recent Thai tourism data also showed Indian tourist arrivals rising nearly 20% year-on-year in early 2026 despite health concerns linked to Nipah virus screening measures.

he proposed changes may especially affect:

Indian remote workers,

backpackers,

long-stay travellers,

and travellers combining work and tourism stays.

Industry observers say shorter visa-free durations could reduce flexibility for extended vacations and “slow travel” itineraries that became increasingly popular after the pandemic.

At the same time, Thailand’s move reflects a broader global trend where governments are reassessing visa liberalisation programmes amid concerns around:

illegal employment,

immigration abuse,

organised crime,

and pressure on local labour markets.

For now, Thailand remains open to international tourism and Indian travellers continue to benefit from existing visa-free arrangements pending further announcements.

But the rollback signals that even some of the world’s most tourism-dependent economies are becoming more cautious about unrestricted short-term entry programmes.

"Government officials say the tighter rules are aimed at curbing abuses of visa-free entry programs, which authorities argue have been exploited by international criminal networks and individuals working illegally in sectors that should be reserved for Thai citizens," reported Bloomberg.

The rollback marks a shift in policy for one of Asia’s most tourism-dependent economies. Thailand has spent years easing entry rules to attract overseas visitors and stimulate spending after Covid devastated the industry.

With inputs from Agencies